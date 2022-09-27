 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Plenty Of Fish user throws one back   (msn.com) divider line
34
    More: Misc, English-language films, Rhode Island, Black-and-white films, Robbery, 30-year-old man, Metro A man, American films, Narragansett Bay  
•       •       •

1480 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2022 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To understand this ultimate NOPE, we need an interview with each individual. Also, more details.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was the guy's name Ted?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh.

I miss Craigslist casual encounters.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why people should just use Farmers Only for dating.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Was the guy's name Ted?


Or Kennedy?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: I miss Craigslist casual encounters.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: gopher321: Was the guy's name Ted?

Or Kennedy?


Or Ted Kennedy?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jessica Savage's daughter?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Sleeper_agent: I miss Craigslist casual encounters.

[Fark user image 360x480]


yes, that is exactly the kind of thing I miss. So many crazy encounters.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm impressed that either of these people were actual human beings.
Because the vast majority of profiles on dating sites are fake (thanks, Google Image Search).
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Al Green - Take Me To The River (Official Audio)
Youtube 9FBUgdhxe9M
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she didn't like his singing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think they might not have a second date.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: yes, that is exactly the kind of thing I miss. So many crazy encounters.


I used to love scoping out the ads on there myself. Was never brave enough to answer one because in my area, they all wanted to meet up at the expressway park and rides....and that's not a safe thing to do.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brother-in-law hooked up on Plenty of Fish looking for someone after his wife died.  He said most of the profiles are impossible: a guy who goes to church twice a week, doesn't drink, doesn't smoke, doesn't drive faster than 20 mph.

But he found a woman six states away who was looking for a booty call, like him.  Married her after about six months.

What did he get?  A Holy Roller, complete with the "speaking in tongues" feature.  So that marriage didn't last but they still hook up occasionally on the weekends.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man can be seen leaving the scene on security camera footage from nearby businesses. He appears to be wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

I'm glad they included a still shot from the camera.

img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


I'm sure plenty of people will recognize him immediately. He's the one who wears jeans, near a Providence business.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Sleeper_agent: yes, that is exactly the kind of thing I miss. So many crazy encounters.

I used to love scoping out the ads on there myself. Was never brave enough to answer one because in my area, they all wanted to meet up at the expressway park and rides....and that's not a safe thing to do.


you could post the craziest fantasy and attractive women would reply. It was great.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: Maybe she didn't like his singing.
[Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


I was going to go with the same image, but changed my mind at the last moment.

EBN-OZN....AEIOU  sometimes Y....I loved that song back in the day.

I would watch MTV with my friend hoping they would show it....

"you wanna go out?"  oh the laughs we used to have...
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I'm starting to think they might not have a second date.


Who knows, maybe she can fix him.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reverse the genders and you have a rom-com script
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A woman said a man she met on a dating app drove her into a river after getting annoyed with her."

How bad do you have to be before....

//still. Credit for *really* getting the point across.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We don't know his name, but we know that he weighs exactly 182 pounds.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

beezeltown: To understand this ultimate NOPE, we need an interview with each individual. Also, more details.


He was from Innsmouth and was taking her to meet his mom.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He was about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed 182 pounds

Yeah, that's suspicious. Exactly 182. Don't blink.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pro Tip: Always pick up your Plenty of Fish dates in a stolen car so you can ditch it on a boat launch if they get too annoying.

/I know exactly where that boat launch is.
//$20 says they can find him if they check the video from inside the Dunkin' a few doors up the street.
///Three donuts to go, please.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A woman said a man she met on a dating app drove her into a river after getting annoyed with her.

That's like Hall of Fame annoying right there...
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Matt Foley is on the market?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The saying is 'plenty of fish in the sea', not 'plenty of fish in the river'.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: The saying is 'plenty of fish in the sea', not 'plenty of fish in the river'.


This is fish transfer from the affluent to the effluent.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They questioned a suspect in Toronto that looks like the guy, but he only weighed 82.5 Kilograms.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Warning: Some fish may contain dangerous levels of lead and mercury
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Brother-in-law hooked up on Plenty of Fish looking for someone after his wife died.  He said most of the profiles are impossible: a guy who goes to church twice a week, doesn't drink, doesn't smoke, doesn't drive faster than 20 mph.

But he found a woman six states away who was looking for a booty call, like him.  Married her after about six months.

What did he get?  A Holy Roller, complete with the "speaking in tongues" feature.  So that marriage didn't last but they still hook up occasionally on the weekends.


Soooo.... is the glossolalia just religious, or does it, ah, happen during sex too?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Continue reading on the ap"

Yeah no.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.