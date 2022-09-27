 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Egg beater Jesus died for your sins, rose again in time for brunch   (rocketcitynow.com) divider line
18
    More: Amusing, Christianity, graduation pictures, 2007 singles, Baptist, Southern Baptist Convention, Chris Martin, Textile, Protestantism  
•       •       •

729 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2022 at 3:05 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I went to that church, I think it would be physically impossible for me not to end each prayer with "Omelette."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bigbutter Jesus did what?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've been looking for a cholesterol free Jesus.
This is good news.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There are more types of Jesuses, than Rick Sanchezs
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good grief. The anchor's voice is OK, but the nasal voice of the commentator made me stop the video.

/why is there a video of a photo, anyway?
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Egg-Jesus trifecta in play?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"OH! Taste and see the LORD is good! Also a good source of protein and unsaturated fats!"
Omelets 24-7
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Bigbutter Jesus did what?


Combine the two,

My worship also includes chopped green onion Jesus, tiny diced pieces of ham Jesus, aged cheddar Jesus, and a side of rye toast Jesus.


/How blessed are the cheesemakers
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Egg-Jesus trifecta in play?


We'll have to wait until Easter for that...
 
clovercat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought my wife was the only one who called it the egg beater Jesus. I only heard it from her when we drive by it.
 
docsigma
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 500x500]

I've been looking for a cholesterol free Jesus.
This is good news.


Gotta be careful! Last time I got a bunch of cholesterol and a free Jesus. They left out a comma
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I recommend the Sunday brunch at Tom Ham's Lighthouse in San Diego
 
Scott_Free [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I always called it "Jesus in a blender"
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 500x500]

I've been looking for a cholesterol free Jesus.
This is good news.


You won't find it here

Big Butter (With new last verse)
Youtube XWF8_rZnwLA
 
Milk D
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man...I was hoping this was gonna be a story about a person who was making egg beaters and Jesus showed up in them and it became a shrine.

Leaving disappointed.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not as classy as touchdown Jesus.
uhnd.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FFS. Why does everything need to be a goddamed video?

This is all that was needed:
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.