(MSN)   If you recently tried to protect two women from a carjacker at a Nashville Waffle House, the police would like to have a word with you   (msn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that gun got tossed in a bituminous fire then beat with a big hammer by now.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photos show the man's BMW was customized with what appears to be decorative pink lighting fixed to the undercarriage.

because nothing says you're a badass like a pink undercarriage.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Photos show the man's BMW


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can bet your grits they're not going to find this guy. He's smothered the evidence, is covered with an alibi and probably chunked the gun.
If they do though, it will be wholesome and satisfying.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scattered or smothered?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedfordRenegade: You can bet your grits they're not going to find this guy.


Not quite so fast there Dr Watson...

The perp if he stepped foot inside the Waffle House will have syrup on the bottom of his shoes for at least a week.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: Scattered or smothered?


Scatted, smothered, stunned, and clubbed.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedfordRenegade: You can bet your grits they're not going to find this guy. He's smothered the evidence, is covered with an alibi and probably chunked the gun.
If they do though, it will be wholesome and satisfying.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he syruptitiously left the scene?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedfordRenegade: You can bet your grits they're not going to find this guy. He's smothered the evidence, is covered with an alibi and probably chunked the gun.
If they do though, it will be wholesome and satisfying.


Not if they get a bloodhound gang after him
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't it make your brown waffles blue?
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.mubicdn.netView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless they want to give him a medal, I say let it go.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I bet that tip line is ringing off the hook with people looking to turn in a guy who tried to stop a car jacking!
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fngoofy: dryknife: Scattered or smothered?

Scatted, smothered, stunned, and clubbed.


To shreds you say...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Unless they want to give him a medal, I say let it go.


They probably want to prosecute him because it's a hell of a lot easier than dealing with actual criminals.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: fngoofy: dryknife: Scattered or smothered?

Scatted, smothered, stunned, and clubbed.

To shreds you say...


We'll, how's his wife holding up?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: RedfordRenegade: You can bet your grits they're not going to find this guy. He's smothered the evidence, is covered with an alibi and probably chunked the gun.
If they do though, it will be wholesome and satisfying.

Not if they get a bloodhound gang after him


... gettin' horny now...
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fngoofy: dryknife: Scattered or smothered?

Scatted, smothered, stunned, and clubbed.


Scatted?

i'm so glad fark is not your personal erotica site
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Good Samaritan, if you are reading this thread, do not, I repeat, do notstop by Nashville PD for "questioning."
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vern: indy_kid: fngoofy: dryknife: Scattered or smothered?

Scatted, smothered, stunned, and clubbed.

To shreds you say...

We'll, how's his wife holding up?


... to shreds you say...
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad as it is, with all the ways the world can screw over a good Samaritan, ducking out and avoiding identification is the next best thing to not getting involved in the first place.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope my obituary doesn't have the words "Waffle House" anywhere in it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Photos show the man's BMW was customized with what appears to be decorative pink lighting fixed to the undercarriage.

because nothing says you're a badass like a pink undercarriage.


sosc111.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: Scattered or smothered?


Capped, according to TFA.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoobajube: Sad as it is, with all the ways the world can screw over a good Samaritan, ducking out and avoiding identification is the next best thing to not getting involved in the first place.


_
why do we continually denigrate the ENTIRE Samaritan population with the exception of 1 guy?!  thats_racist.gif


/s
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x500]


He kind of looks like Vincent from the show Eureka. He worked in a restaurant too.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I like to think someone's doing a "Person of Interest," just on a smaller scale.
 
Vern
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hoobajube: Sad as it is, with all the ways the world can screw over a good Samaritan, ducking out and avoiding identification is the next best thing to not getting involved in the first place.


Generally if you help stop a crime, especially one where a weapon is discharged, you want to stick around and talk to the police. In this case, this happened in Tennessee, which is very pro self-defense, the police would probably give you a medal for your heroic actions.

The fact that he left the scene before the cops showed up and started asking questions means one of three things:

1- He had warrants out for him, but still wanted to help
2 - He's Black, and afraid of the police
3 - He's Batman

I'm betting on 2.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I really hope my obituary doesn't have the words "Waffle House" anywhere in it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I were that guy, first of I'd never own such a hideous car, but more importantly there's no farking way I'd identify myself to the cops. What good could possibly come from that?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I really hope my obituary doesn't have the words "Waffle House" anywhere in it.


I could deal with:
Was taken suddenly while enjoying WH
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Vern: Hoobajube: Sad as it is, with all the ways the world can screw over a good Samaritan, ducking out and avoiding identification is the next best thing to not getting involved in the first place.

Generally if you help stop a crime, especially one where a weapon is discharged, you want to stick around and talk to the police. In this case, this happened in Tennessee, which is very pro self-defense, the police would probably give you a medal for your heroic actions.

The fact that he left the scene before the cops showed up and started asking questions means one of three things:

1- He had warrants out for him, but still wanted to help
2 - He's Black, and afraid of the police
3 - He's Batman

I'm betting on 2.


Or.... doesn't want to fill out witness paperwork.  I was a witness once to some b.s.
That made me realize why people don't want to get involved.
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The cops just want to talk to you. Riiiiiight
 
Loren
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Unless they want to give him a medal, I say let it go.


The thing is he started the confrontation (the women were already out of it) and thus wasn't justified in shooting.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Vern: Hoobajube: Sad as it is, with all the ways the world can screw over a good Samaritan, ducking out and avoiding identification is the next best thing to not getting involved in the first place.

Generally if you help stop a crime, especially one where a weapon is discharged, you want to stick around and talk to the police. In this case, this happened in Tennessee, which is very pro self-defense, the police would probably give you a medal for your heroic actions.

The fact that he left the scene before the cops showed up and started asking questions means one of three things:

1- He had warrants out for him, but still wanted to help
2 - He's Black, and afraid of the police
3 - He's Batman

I'm betting on 2.


Or just doesn't want to deal with the bullshiat and the possibility of being arrested.  It's more fun to make it about race though, isn't it?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Photos show the man's BMW was customized with what appears to be decorative pink lighting fixed to the undercarriage.

because nothing says you're a badass like a pink undercarriage.


What's wrong with pink?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
NEVER talk to the police without a lawyer present. In the case of helping someone like this make them find you, but have your lawyer available and don't say anything except I want to talk to my lawyer.
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Loren: Harry Wagstaff: Unless they want to give him a medal, I say let it go.

The thing is he started the confrontation (the women were already out of it) and thus wasn't justified in shooting.


Wow do you have a screwed up moral compass. I'm a libby lib and even I say good on him for trying to intervene in a violent robbery. The good Samaritan had no way to know if there were other victims in the vehicle, he just saw a woman screaming that she needed help and that some guy was carjacking them.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Vern: 1- He had warrants out for him, but still wanted to help
2 - He's Black, and afraid of the police
3 - He's Batman


or
4 - felon of any race with illegal gun
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: What's wrong with pink?


She can't sing worth a damn. That's what's wrong with her.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: Someone Else's Alt: What's wrong with pink?

She can't sing worth a damn. That's what's wrong with her.


okay now you must be trolling because she is epic and awesome.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Al Roker's Forecast: Photos show the man's BMW was customized with what appears to be decorative pink lighting fixed to the undercarriage.

because nothing says you're a badass like a pink undercarriage.

What's wrong with pink?


Their not getting any.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Waffle House. Not even once and never will.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Someone Else's Alt: What's wrong with pink?

She can't sing worth a damn. That's what's wrong with her.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🥺
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: steklo: Someone Else's Alt: What's wrong with pink?

She can't sing worth a damn. That's what's wrong with her.

okay now you must be trolling because she is epic and awesome.


She's hot. And had good producers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: okay now you must be trolling because she is epic and awesome.


heh-heh, I did like her when she first came out on the pop scene.

I never followed her career afterwards though.
 
