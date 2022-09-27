 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Coffee creamer spill closes road. This is why subby takes his roads blacktop   (wjactv.com) divider line
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody pretend to cry.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: Nobody pretend to cry.


It wasn't milk :P
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I like my highways like I like my coffee

pale
weak
cold and
bitter
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Powdered white stuff all over the road would attract half of Florida.

/ Or a third of Washington.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good things it wasn't Pumpkin Spice or influencers would be flocking.
Bags of money fall off armored truck in SoCal
Youtube ETYRDwJhOfw
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Authorities say the road may remain slippery, due to the absorbent material, and motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution while traveling through the area.

In other words, they made a half & half-assed effort to clean it up safely.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What do you call a road with too much creamer? Bukkoffee
 
dennysgod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Like your men?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I like my coffee like I like my scotch.

Totally screwed up, like this joke.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whip it Into the air with leaf blowers
Ignite.
Run like hell.
 
