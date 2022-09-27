 Skip to content
(CNN)   Christians are suffering from rapture anxiety. So pray for them, I guess?   (cnn.com) divider line
    Thirteen-year-old April Ajoy, Christianity, Fear, Bible, Darren Slade, Ajoy's mind, effects of traumatic religious experiences  
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have bad news for everybody. The Rapture happened about twenty years ago, all of the true Christians* were taken, and the asshole Evangelicals were left behind with us. Living with them is our punishment for failing to believe, and we get a thousand years of it.


*Except Jimmy Carter, who asked if he could stay for a few more years to continue helping people.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would they fear the loving embrace of their lord and savior? Wouldn't that count as a lapse of faith?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd strongly favor allowing as many as wanted to self-rapture.  No spaceship hiding comet required.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why be anxious?  They have nothing to worry about, unless they're guitars.

gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I remember Jesus Camp (2006) and one of the teens talking about how she'd love to get married and have kids but she won't get to experience it because she'll be raptured.

I wonder what she's up to these day.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

enry: I remember Jesus Camp (2006) and one of the teens talking about how she'd love to get married and have kids but she won't get to experience it because she'll be raptured.

I wonder what she's up to these day.


I wonder how many kids she has popped out.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: enry: I remember Jesus Camp (2006) and one of the teens talking about how she'd love to get married and have kids but she won't get to experience it because she'll be raptured.

I wonder what she's up to these day.

I wonder how many kids she has popped out.


I bet she went to college, had her mind expanded during year 1 and is now an ELF on the frontlines of the progressive movement.

/I just found out that "ELF" spoken by foul mouths stands for "educated liberal female"
/taking it back
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

educated: BizarreMan: enry: I remember Jesus Camp (2006) and one of the teens talking about how she'd love to get married and have kids but she won't get to experience it because she'll be raptured.

I wonder what she's up to these day.

I wonder how many kids she has popped out.

I bet she went to college, had her mind expanded during year 1 and is now an ELF on the frontlines of the progressive movement.



This part:
/I just found out that "ELF" spoken by foul mouths stands for "educated liberal female"

completely changed my understanding of what you wrote first.  Because to me, "ELF" still means "Earth Liberation Front" so I was like damn, she really went hardcore radical.  But I guess it's more likely that she got a degree and supports a living wage, than she blew up a nuclear reactor.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Thirteen-year-old April Ajoy had a sense something wasn't right. It was quiet in her Dallas house. Too quiet. Her brothers were gone. Her parents were gone. On her parents' bed, a pile of her mother's clothes signaled something terrifying."

Yep. Happened to me too. Was 7. Saturday morning. Dad was an alarm contractor and had gone on a service call. Mom had stepped across the street to talk to a neighbor. Couldn't find anybody. Concluded that they'd been raptured and I'd been left behind to get executed by the Antichrist if I survived the tribulations. Parents thought it was funny when they found out about it.

That and the train horn thing happened to a shocking number of the fundie kids I knew at some point or another. Very farked up thing to do to a child. Wasn't exactly the worst thing that ever happened to me, but a lot of people can't just turn that kind of anxiety off just because they discover it's not real.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Christianity really farks people up.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In hindsight, turning an apocalyptic cult into the biggest religion on the planet may have been ill-advised.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bahahahahahahahahahaha.  no.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Religious dogmatic indoctrination is child abuse
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope they prepare then!

spaceherpes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I worked with a girl in college whose Jehovah's Witness mother was mad at the girl for wasting time going to college since the world was going to end in 2009 (this was 2005). I've always wondered how her mom handled the lack of rapture that year.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Everything fine. Macho Man Randy Savage died to save us from the rapture.

Jack Sabbath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
BeansNfranks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I have bad news for everybody. The Rapture happened about twenty years ago, all of the true Christians* were taken, and the asshole Evangelicals were left behind with us. Living with them is our punishment for failing to believe, and we get a thousand years of it.


*Except Jimmy Carter, who asked if he could stay for a few more years to continue helping people.


What if the rapture happened back in 2016 but God decided only David Bowie was worthy?
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I hope they prepare then!

*shakes tiny fist*
 
ifky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who wouldn't be nervous.  Only a million people get to heaven. And, the rest flung in a pit.
I always think: why would you pray for that?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Grizwald
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: educated: BizarreMan: enry: I remember Jesus Camp (2006) and one of the teens talking about how she'd love to get married and have kids but she won't get to experience it because she'll be raptured.

I wonder what she's up to these day.

I wonder how many kids she has popped out.

I bet she went to college, had her mind expanded during year 1 and is now an ELF on the frontlines of the progressive movement.


This part:
/I just found out that "ELF" spoken by foul mouths stands for "educated liberal female"

completely changed my understanding of what you wrote first.  Because to me, "ELF" still means "Earth Liberation Front" so I was like damn, she really went hardcore radical.  But I guess it's more likely that she got a degree and supports a living wage, than she blew up a nuclear reactor.


Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Right now, there are millions of Floridians who are having anxiety about a destructive hurricane heading their way that could possibly destoey their homes if not worse.

Just saying, these Christians need to get their priorities in order.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Religion is like a penis: it's fine to have one, it's fine to be proud of it, but don't force it on other people, and for f*ck's sake, don't expose children to it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm praying so hard for them, but I don't think they'd want my prayers answered
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From the moment they are old enough to understand, millions of people raised in certain Christian communities are taught that the rapture is something that can happen at any time.

Cripes.  That's some sort of mental torture right there.  "Hey kids.  So guess what.  At any time, without any warning, the world might literally end and everyone you love will be gone forever.  If you're bad, you'll be left behind to face eternal suffering.  Got it? Okay, now you have fun playing with your dolls before dinner!"
 
Murkanen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can I pray that they take a shortcut instead?
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
chitlenz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
... as we watch yet another apocalyptic storm come for Florida. We are near the end now for sure lol, this livestream on youtube of fat people taking selfies of waves coming to kill them is peak Florida.  Bring on the apocalypse, fark it.
 
rpm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Who wouldn't be nervous.  Only a million people get to heaven. And, the rest flung in a pit.
I always think: why would you pray for that?


Where did you get a million? I always heard 144,000.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

enry: I remember Jesus Camp (2006) and one of the teens talking about how she'd love to get married and have kids but she won't get to experience it because she'll be raptured.

I wonder what she's up to these day.


Have you checked your local gentleman's club at lunch time?
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Everything fine. Macho Man Randy Savage died to save us from the rapture.

that is still the funniest coincidence to have ever happened

/Savage died the same weekend as some doomsday sect said the rapture would happen, so we all say he climbed up to heaven and gave Jesus the Macho Elbow drop off the top rope oh yeah dig it brother.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Why would they fear the loving embrace of their lord and savior? Wouldn't that count as a lapse of faith?


The promise of heaven generally does not stop Christians from fearing death; if it did, all of those stories of God saving his favorite people from death wouldn't be as popular. Therefore "At any moment we could be raptured leave everything in this world behind and be with Jesus forever without having to experience the pain of dying" isn't functionally all that different from "At any moment we could all be shot in the head and go be with Jesus forever without having to feel ourselves die."

(It also doesn't help that fundies are low-key terrified of heaven: It is described as an endless church service, and it is frequently inferred based on Matthew 22 that there is no sex in heaven. No sex, endless church, and the only people there are other fundies doesn't exactly sound like a good time to me, and it's pretty common to hear fundie teenagers worry that they'll be raptured before they get to have sex.)
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wouldn't you?  
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I hope they prepare then!

Those double as raptor hatches, in case God sends back dinosaurs instead of Jesus.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also, lying to kids causes longterm mental trauma. Story at 11.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Just like my co+++CARRIER LOST+++
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Religion is like a penis: it's fine to have one, it's fine to be proud of it, but don't force it on other people, and for f*ck's sake, don't expose children to it.


That's a good post
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hopefully, all this anxiety leads to ulcers, mental breakdown requiring a withdrawal from society, cancer, decisions to take the laws of self-preservation less seriously or, let's cut to the chase: death, so that these miserable human beings will stop trying to inflict their ignorant fairytale worldview, bigotry and repressive politics on the rest of us.
 
Free Radical
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until one of these nut jobs ends up with the Nuclear Codes.

/simply a matter of time
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm getting close to retirement, and am in no way going to get raptured. I guess I need to start up a "Post Rapture Pet Care" business.  For $500 I guarantee your pets will be taken care of after you are raptured to heaven.
 
Mr. carrot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh cool, a story that begins with a depiction of the consequences of child abuse.

Her parents didn't know it was abuse because they were abused too, and most people don't call it abuse because it's socially acceptable to do so because it's their "faith".

The effects of dumbing down of our society can be seen with our current congress, and the consequences of it can be seen in the millions dead due to a recent pandemic.

We're going to have to get tougher on enforcing education standards. Stop letting them ban books, stop letting them syphon tax money to charter schools, reinstate the barriers of church and state. This is snowballing fast.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Might be the funniest thing I've ever read. What a bunch of farking rubes.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The three and a half years since the anti-Christ came to power has come and gone.    Of course, most of those who believe in the rapture worshipped the anti-Christ and hence were not deserving of salvation.
 
