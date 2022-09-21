 Skip to content
(MSN)   Yuri, you've lost ANOTHER division?   (msn.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they got a whole day of training...

Might as well reroute city buses in Russian cities to the frontlines with whomever happens to be aboard. Just as random and senseless...
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

beezeltown: But they got a whole day of training...

Might as well reroute city buses in Russian cities to the frontlines with whomever happens to be aboard. Just as random and senseless...


Actually this division the 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division was on of Russia's "elite" ones, the infantry support unit for the First Guards Tank Army, which was supposedly the cream of the crop
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

beezeltown: But they got a whole day of training...

Might as well reroute city buses in Russian cities to the frontlines with whomever happens to be aboard. Just as random and senseless...


Don't give Vlad any ideas...
 
Vespers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magorn: beezeltown: But they got a whole day of training...

Might as well reroute city buses in Russian cities to the frontlines with whomever happens to be aboard. Just as random and senseless...

Actually this division the 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division was on of Russia's "elite" ones, the infantry support unit for the First Guards Tank Army, which was supposedly the cream of the crop


There may have been some curdling involved.
 
Stantz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now the same counteroffensive reportedly has wrecked a new motorized infantry division the Kremlin stood up a few years ago in order to help protect the 1st GTA

I mean, I'm a big fan of the games as much as the next man, but the world's moved on since then
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These losses are unsustainable for the Russian army-and explain why the Kremlin is willing to risk widespread unrest as it forcibly drafts 300,000 men and speeds them to the Ukrainian front line with as little as a day of training. The professional Russian army is disintegrating.

The professional Russian army never existed.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Russia is dumb and sucks. Like, truly sucks. This isn't the Russia that so many 80's movies (and James Bond films) would have you believe was a world class threat to humanity.

I suppose we should thank the Russian oligarchs for something. If they hadn't funneled Russia's military budget into the purchase of gargantuan yachts, private jets, and cocaine parties with super models, the Ukrainians might be having a rougher time of it.

Thanks, you greedy-ass rich motherfarkers.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Owww that is gonna leave a mark, but guess Vlad will just send out more poorly trained press ganged troops to make up the difference.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Russian officers when they get reports the Ukrainian Army is coming to their sector:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Russia is dumb and sucks. Like, truly sucks. This isn't the Russia that so many 80's movies (and James Bond films) would have you believe was a world class threat to humanity.

I suppose we should thank the Russian oligarchs for something. If they hadn't funneled Russia's military budget into the purchase of gargantuan yachts, private jets, and cocaine parties with super models, the Ukrainians might be having a rougher time of it.

Thanks, you greedy-ass rich motherfarkers.


Communism working at it's best.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Things can always get worse."  -  Russian proverb
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When your country's leader is a "tough guy", they almost never turn out to be actually tough guys.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Magorn: beezeltown: But they got a whole day of training...

Might as well reroute city buses in Russian cities to the frontlines with whomever happens to be aboard. Just as random and senseless...

Actually this division the 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division was on of Russia's "elite" ones, the infantry support unit for the First Guards Tank Army, which was supposedly the cream of the crop


With all of the re-organization..It's hard to even believe any unit that was categorized or assessment of them
is accurate anymore..
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Begoggle: When your country's leader is a "tough guy", they almost never turn out to be actually tough guys.


Sorry, Putin can't hear you cowering in his isolated mountain fortress.
 
patrick767
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Vtimlin: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Russia is dumb and sucks. Like, truly sucks. This isn't the Russia that so many 80's movies (and James Bond films) would have you believe was a world class threat to humanity.

I suppose we should thank the Russian oligarchs for something. If they hadn't funneled Russia's military budget into the purchase of gargantuan yachts, private jets, and cocaine parties with super models, the Ukrainians might be having a rougher time of it.

Thanks, you greedy-ass rich motherfarkers.

Communism working at it's best.


You know Russia isn't communist and hasn't been since the Soviet Union dissolved, right? Putin is a horrible, murderous SOB, but he's not a communist.
 
