 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Dallas News)   "Egg" Church just a shell of its former self. Subby did everything he could to keep from reusing "splat" from original headline   (dallasnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

53 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2022 at 12:50 PM (3 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You went with Dallas News? Boo.

Also, eff these effing effers for tearing down an original building that with a little work would add to the neighborhood.

Also, eff them for randomly closing 36th street without notice yesterday, making me late.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
RIP Hall of Doom.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like that didn't go over easy with fans of the structure, who scrambled to raise a protest against it.  You'd have to be devilled to destroy a church, after all.  I'm sure they'll find the sunny side eventually.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like they had a Holy Eternal Rapture.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Photo from the demolition.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.