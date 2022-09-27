 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Keeping Portland weird,.... in 1935   (oregonlive.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Franklin D. Roosevelt, William Jennings Bryan, Democratic Party, New Deal, congressional candidate Grace Wick, 20-year-old Wick, newspaper photographer, Medford Mail newspaper  
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She now decided the New Deal was fatally flawed - and that it had been set up that way on purpose. If all these relief agencies couldn't help her, there had to be a dark reason.
That reason, she concluded, had something to do with immigrants and Jews - and rich men in suits conspiring against decent Americans."

WTF kinda racist oregon-ass mentally ill old lady story greenlight is this?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds mentally ill.
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

marklar2012: "She now decided the New Deal was fatally flawed - and that it had been set up that way on purpose. If all these relief agencies couldn't help her, there had to be a dark reason.
That reason, she concluded, had something to do with immigrants and Jews - and rich men in suits conspiring against decent Americans."

WTF kinda racist oregon-ass mentally ill old lady story greenlight is this?

‐----------------------'
with immigrants and Jews - and rich men in suits conspiring against decent Americans."


Not alotta people know those are the original lyrics to " My Favorite Things".
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For years Wick had been spiraling into paranoia and overt racism, and the arrival of another world war accelerated it. She embraced bizarre conspiracy theories, including one that concluded the attack on Pearl Harbor was an inside job."

Sounds like she would've fit right nearly 90 years later. Truly, a woman ahead of her time.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

marklar2012: "She now decided the New Deal was fatally flawed - and that it had been set up that way on purpose. If all these relief agencies couldn't help her, there had to be a dark reason.
That reason, she concluded, had something to do with immigrants and Jews - and rich men in suits conspiring against decent Americans."

WTF kinda racist oregon-ass mentally ill old lady story greenlight is this?


The rich men in suits part sounds very familiar. And systemic bias against immigrants.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scalpod: "For years Wick had been spiraling into paranoia and overt racism, and the arrival of another world war accelerated it. She embraced bizarre conspiracy theories, including one that concluded the attack on Pearl Harbor was an inside job."

Sounds like she would've fit right nearly 90 years later. Truly, a woman ahead of her time.


Maybe in Gresham or Lake Oswego though and not Portland proper
 
zbtop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is why whenever people moan about how Portland has gone downhill or has gotten really trashy, I can always point them to stuff like this. Portland has always been weird.

And not the fun tourist-ey weird, but actual "this is farking weird" weird, and crazy naked protesting people with incoherent worldviews have been a thing downtown for as long as it has existed. The parts of SW Broadway mentioned and anywhere near lower Burnside have been sketch literally since the 19th century.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*puts on barrel and signage*

The future is going to look a lot less pretty.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
First sentence shows how weak this writer is...

The woman wearing the barrel - and not much else - marched up and down busy streets in downtown Portland.

If you look at the picture, she's fully dressed under the barrel, wearing a dress sandals, a hat, she's actually wearing more than she normally would, because of the barrel. But this person doesn't have any imagination or wordsmithing skills whatsoever, so they go for the weak, obvious, and actually incorrect, opening line.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So she is basically Trump if he was born a woman, without a rich father, and fifty years earlier.  The whole "if I failed that means theres must be people plotting against me" seems to be rather a familiar mindset, no? This is what malignant narcissism looks like with no money to make it somehow acceptable (for scumbags that is)
 
yellowjester
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
assets.website-files.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zbtop: Portland has always been weird.


Yeah.   The Shanghai Tunnels, too.

I married into a family with deep Portland connections, so I spend more time there than I like.   I'd drive past Portland to Seattle rather than spend time in PDX.   My favorite place in PDX is, oddly, OHSU up on the hill.   Had to spend nearly a month there (not as a patient) and it reminded me of a modern Minis Tirith or Helm's Deep.  The main entrance is on the NINTH floor of the main hospital.

That said, I'll defend the city from yahoos from somewhere else putting it down, or claiming it was burned to the ground.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

meat0918: scalpod: "For years Wick had been spiraling into paranoia and overt racism, and the arrival of another world war accelerated it. She embraced bizarre conspiracy theories, including one that concluded the attack on Pearl Harbor was an inside job."

Sounds like she would've fit right nearly 90 years later. Truly, a woman ahead of her time.

Maybe in Gresham or Lake Oswego though and not Portland proper


Nonsense.  The city of Portland has more than our share of racist assholes.
Here is an article about a much more egregious modern day example.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Interesting woman. Sad ending.

Still doesn't hold a candle to Lillie Coit, when it comes to iconoclastic women.
 
