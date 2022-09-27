 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave has been replaced by construction work in the studio. Let's see if anybody notices. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
20
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also programming note:

today and tomorrow are reruns. we've got all kinds of non radio friendly noise happening. i've requested a couple non-italo disco reruns. so fingers crossed you lot don't have to listen to that.

also, also programming note:

sonic supernova survives for at least another quarter. there will not be a thread today as it's a repeat, but it will be back new and live next tuesday at the usual time.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I listened to the new Tiny Blue Ghost album this weekend.
It's quite unassuming & floaty but with this lobbed in like some sort of aural hand grenade
Wait until about 1:35. It gets a bit death metal gaze all of a sudden
Tiny Blue Ghost- Fragile Coward
Youtube -_rl9uGXQD4
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: sonic supernova survives for at least another quarter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...Hmmm. Interfere with My Morris Dncing GIF, would you...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pista: I listened to the new Tiny Blue Ghost album this weekend.


Just backed into these guys from your post. I Like it - kinda Cocteus on cough medicine. Until your Fragile Coward track. Not fond of the 2:30 song format on the majority of tracks - it feels like I'm running through samples, rather than completed tracks.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

perigee: Pista: I listened to the new Tiny Blue Ghost album this weekend.

Just backed into these guys from your post. I Like it - kinda Cocteus on cough medicine. Until your Fragile Coward track. Not fond of the 2:30 song format on the majority of tracks - it feels like I'm running through samples, rather than completed tracks.


that is one of my biggest gripes regarding modern music. can't tell you how many indie bands have sent me 1.30 tracks. it's like great you and fifty of your friends will fill the first block now what do i do for the rest of the show
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: Pista: I listened to the new Tiny Blue Ghost album this weekend.

Just backed into these guys from your post. I Like it - kinda Cocteus on cough medicine. Until your Fragile Coward track. Not fond of the 2:30 song format on the majority of tracks - it feels like I'm running through samples, rather than completed tracks.

that is one of my biggest gripes regarding modern music. can't tell you how many indie bands have sent me 1.30 tracks. it's like great you and fifty of your friends will fill the first block now what do i do for the rest of the show


You could pad it out with a PSA, a legal ID & the last track off the new SPC ECO EP
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.discogs.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Last Fast Show Ever - Archery Jazz Club
Youtube Hw-FGZMR-TU
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So we'll be hearing Men At Work?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Studios in Dust

pages.vassar.eduView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Repeat or no, it will be good for some music today. Had to evacuate for Ian, and had to have our oldest kitty put to sleep yesterday (failing kidneys, seizures started last week). Pretty sure she made an appearance here in the past. This is her in her natural habitat a couple weeks ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: had to have our oldest kitty put to sleep yesterday


You have my deepest sympathies. Just thinking of having to do that actually breaks me a little.

Guess I'm a cat person for sure, now...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Repeat or no, it will be good for some music today. Had to evacuate for Ian, and had to have our oldest kitty put to sleep yesterday (failing kidneys, seizures started last week). Pretty sure she made an appearance here in the past. This is her in her natural habitat a couple weeks ago:

[Fark user image 850x850]


Oh no. So sorry to hear that. :(
& hope you (& everyone in Ian's path) is safe
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sympathies from the local kits.

Love is real, when it hurts.
 
