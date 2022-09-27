 Skip to content
40
•       •       •

pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think you could get jiggy with Satan on the DL in those
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sneaker vulvas
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those sneakers make me want to join the Navy.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pump it for Satan
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any shoe is Satanic, it'd be Kirkland brand Dad sneakers.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to loudly and vociferously deny being a furry and a foot fetishist for no good reason.

Shame on you for even thinking that.

So, uh, how much do these retail for?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Satanic Panic II: Pitchfork Boogaloo!

We did this 40 years ago people..It was stupid then..It's stupid now..It's the 21st Century, time to put
the imaginary friends and bad guys behind you..
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I asked for (and got) Tattoo You for Christmas one year. My mother immediately said it was satanic after she saw the album sleeve.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a pair of Reebok soldiers in high school.  I would wash them once a week with warm water and a capful of bleach.  They were just as white on first day of school as they were on the last.  I get too anal about white shoes that's why I rarely buy them anymore.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Reebok Classic Leather Deortiqué Tabi LoW"

... yeah, I don't know where this headline is going.  DNRTFA either.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This country seriously needs better mental health care.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, more escaped brain damaged lab monkeys who think backwards headlines are anything other than farking stupid


please jump in front of a bus subby
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: Oh look, more escaped brain damaged lab monkeys who think backwards headlines are anything other than farking stupid


please jump in front of a bus subby


Not Subby but I'm thinking you missed the "subliminal messages" Satanic Panic from a few... *checks notes*  oh god, decades already?...  from before your time, apparently.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All aboard the Satan train!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're tabi style shoes what's the problem? Not everything cloven is automatically evil or Christians couldn't deer hunt.
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They wanna sell us their soles?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zihW eseehC stea nataS
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Baphomet had shoes they'd look a lot more like this. Of course, He would just get at trim from the farrier once in a while. Goot hooves don't really need to be shod

d3h6k4kfl8m9p0.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now they've done it. Everyone who's anyone will want a pair of these ugly ass Baphomet sneakers.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
lesitedelasneaker.comView Full Size


Blech.  I won't wear them either.

My religious practices include swearing off blisters between my toes.

/and always knowing where my keys are
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Oh look, more escaped brain damaged lab monkeys who think backwards headlines are anything other than farking stupid


please jump in front of a bus subby


Tell us how you really feel.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: It's Satanic Panic II: Pitchfork Boogaloo!

We did this 40 years ago people..It was stupid then..It's stupid now..It's the 21st Century, time to put
the imaginary friends and bad guys behind you..


Well we've rebooted just about everything else from the 80s, it was only a matter of time before someone got around to rebooting the Satanic Panic.

/ PMRC 2.0 is just around the corner I'm sure
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: I had a pair of Reebok soldiers in high school.  I would wash them once a week with warm water and a capful of bleach.  They were just as white on first day of school as they were on the last.  I get too anal about white shoes that's why I rarely buy them anymore.


Black rubber sabo-style clogs. Hose 'em off and you're good.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
eh, they say the same thing about crotchless panties
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Satan worshippers, of the kind imagined by Satanic-panicking Christians, simply do not exist. There are pagans who worship an entity with that name, which had been imagined long before it was co-opted into the Bible. There are entities called the Satanic Temple and the Church of Satan that mostly consist of atheists intentionally trolling Christians. A few heavy metal bands back in the day used to trade in Satanic imagery because it would scare the bejeezus out of our moms. And yeah, there might be a dozen or so AWs and mentally ill dudes out there you can point to. But it is simply stupid to think that large numbers of people, or whole organizations, worship the "Satan" that is portrayed in the Bible, intentionally do evil things because Satan commands it, and so forth.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
...the almost year-old shoes were crafted to resemble the hoofed feet of Baphomet, a goat deity often accompanied by the occult.

Hoofed feet of Baphomet? Those are obviously camel toes.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tabi Reebok shoes?  Finally, I can complete my Ninja Baseball Batman cosplay.

These people need to learn about a little place called Japan, but I'm sure they think that Germany did Pearl Harbor.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: zihW eseehC stea nataS


Satan aets Cheese Whiz?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: All aboard the Satan train!

[Fark user image 360x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Is that the handbasket I'm told we're all going to hell in?  Looks awesome!


/you can keep the window seats
//and the aisle seats
///I'll just stand here right next to this warm firebox!
 
nytmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jz4p: "Reebok Classic Leather Deortiqué Tabi LoW"

... yeah, I don't know where this headline is going.  DNRTFA either.


Tabi Décortiqué Low is a model of ridiculously-priced Reebok sneakers. The capital W is an artifact of being the first letter in the headline.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Myk-House of El: zihW eseehC stea nataS

Satan aets Cheese Whiz?


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So we gunna start seeing our favorite black metal musicians showing up to concerts in Tabi Sneakers? Damn the future is weird. Never thought we'de see black metal ninjas but here we are.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: But it is simply stupid to think that large numbers of people, or whole organizations, worship the "Satan" that is portrayed in the Bible, intentionally do evil things because Satan commands it, and so forth.


They do exist. As to how large, organized or pervasive these groups are is debatable but there are some groups out there that are genuinely batshiat insane and really believe that crap. If you want to go down the rabbit hole look up The Order of the Nine Angles and the Temple of Set. Those are 2 of the crazy ones you can fairly easily find info about.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There are some people whose ancestors should've been burned at the stake.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those are ninja shoes man

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Super Chronic: But it is simply stupid to think that large numbers of people, or whole organizations, worship the "Satan" that is portrayed in the Bible, intentionally do evil things because Satan commands it, and so forth.

They do exist. As to how large, organized or pervasive these groups are is debatable but there are some groups out there that are genuinely batshiat insane and really believe that crap. If you want to go down the rabbit hole look up The Order of the Nine Angles and the Temple of Set. Those are 2 of the crazy ones you can fairly easily find info about.


Wasn't Set an Egyptian deity?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I dunno, these are kinda hot...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Rage Against the Thorazine: Super Chronic: But it is simply stupid to think that large numbers of people, or whole organizations, worship the "Satan" that is portrayed in the Bible, intentionally do evil things because Satan commands it, and so forth.

They do exist. As to how large, organized or pervasive these groups are is debatable but there are some groups out there that are genuinely batshiat insane and really believe that crap. If you want to go down the rabbit hole look up The Order of the Nine Angles and the Temple of Set. Those are 2 of the crazy ones you can fairly easily find info about.

Wasn't Set an Egyptian deity?


"wasn't one of their best episodes"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shoes that scare away the Jesus freaks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
