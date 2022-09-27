 Skip to content
(Vice)   Sunning your butthole is the new TikTok trend because it allegedly gives you fresh energy. So TikTokers have that going for them   (vice.com) divider line
18
    More: Weird, Sun, Ultraviolet, Sunburn, Skin cancer, plenty of good reasons, proven science, Sunscreen, warmth of the sun  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Taint gonna happen.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They can stick that trend where the sun don't - ......oh, wait.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
...which is nice.
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a "not a real thing" 3 years ago?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

deliciousflavor: Wasn't this a "not a real thing" 3 years ago?


TikTok (and it's friend, Twitter) keeps bringing out the crazies, I guess.
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's called "where the sun doesn't shine" for a reason folks
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This story is like annual instead of perineal.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Even your dog is like, "WTF dude, do you have no shame?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
czei
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Here's a helpful pic:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

deliciousflavor: Wasn't this a "not a real thing" 3 years ago?


As soon as any given thing hits the internet, you can bet some shining exemplar of humanity is going to try it.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Humans are  failed experiment.  Maybe the next intelligent species over will achieve interstellar tech.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tucker C uses that technique for his solar powered vibrating anal beads...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like subby's mom on the pier when the Navy pulls in (heh)
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
anorak.co.ukView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

czei: Here's a helpful pic:

[Fark user image 850x566]


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
yms
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't try this on the golf course.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I intentionally live and eat in such a way that I can be in the sun for hours without sunscreen and not get burned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
