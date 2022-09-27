 Skip to content
(The Sun)   That Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea that's been bubbling from a huge leak and sending gas prices soaring all over the place? Yeah Putin most likely sabotaged it (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Followup, Russia, Denmark, Natural gas, Gazprom, Pipeline transport, Energy crisis, Leak, pipeline's operator - said  
•       •       •

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As opposed to just shutting it off? Why?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: As opposed to just shutting it off? Why?


Fear and chaos. Things he knows well.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Light a match!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: As opposed to just shutting it off? Why?


A non-pressurized tube sitting on the bottom of the ocean tends to go splat.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: As opposed to just shutting it off? Why?

A non-pressurized tube sitting on the bottom of the ocean tends to go splat.


Oh. Right.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ishouldbuyanunderseacableandpiplinerepairvesslebusinesscat.gif
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If any of you Europeans were waiting for some kind of a sign that it's finally time to assassinate Vladimir Putin, him sabotaging an undersea gas pipeline might be just the excuse you need.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Left over from the previous thread, even though the P for Putin is misspelled, unless it's B for Dark Brandon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: As opposed to just shutting it off? Why?

Fear and chaos. Things he knows well.


Yeah.... but.....  if he just shut it off he could open it again when he needs the money.

Doesn't he need the money? (Or won't he soon enough?)

Serious question, not sea lioning.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd prefer to have a source other than the Sun, but I don't really doubt this.

Putin is farking up the entire world.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now the fun part. Proving it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: As opposed to just shutting it off? Why?

A non-pressurized tube sitting on the bottom of the ocean tends to go splat.


I'm not sure how deep it is or how strong it is, but this seems like one possible outcome.

Doesn't this fark putin worst of all though?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Light that sucker up. I want to see a half mile wide campfire on the ocean.
 
The Brains
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The thing is - Vlad is screwing the Russian people for generations

Norhern Europe is not going to easily forget this winter
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Riiight, Putin did it.
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As reported by The Sun.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If Putin wants to play these games we are certainly capable of similar high-stakes pranks.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: NewportBarGuy: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: As opposed to just shutting it off? Why?

Fear and chaos. Things he knows well.

Yeah.... but.....  if he just shut it off he could open it again when he needs the money.

Doesn't he need the money? (Or won't he soon enough?)

Serious question, not sea lioning.


He can't shut down the wells though. There is probably limited storage capacity on the ruxxian side and once that's full it has to get burned off. Which is probably not a good l
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: A non-pressurized tube sitting on the bottom of the ocean tends to go splat.


True, however subsea pipelines for oil and / or gas can be purged & flooded with water (non-compressible) or nitrogen under pressure. Loss of integrity of the aforementioned pipeleines remans, as you pointed out, a Bad Thing.

The key takeaway is that Russia is continuing to be dicks about things.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now he HAS TO shut it off.

Also, if Russia did it, isn't that almost an act of war against a NATO member?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Brains: The thing is - Vlad is screwing the Russian people for generations

Norhern Europe is not going to easily forget this winter


Moscow is all that matters to Putin.
As long as they support him, the rest don't matter.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: SpectroBoy: NewportBarGuy: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: As opposed to just shutting it off? Why?

Fear and chaos. Things he knows well.

Yeah.... but.....  if he just shut it off he could open it again when he needs the money.

Doesn't he need the money? (Or won't he soon enough?)

Serious question, not sea lioning.

He can't shut down the wells though. There is probably limited storage capacity on the ruxxian side and once that's full it has to get burned off. Which is probably not a good l


farking mobile. Probably not a good look propaganda wise. This way the eu side is slowed to a trickle(?) and ru still gets some cash without ruxxian public knowing what's up. IANAPE so I could be totally wrong
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: NewportBarGuy: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: As opposed to just shutting it off? Why?

Fear and chaos. Things he knows well.

Yeah.... but.....  if he just shut it off he could open it again when he needs the money.

Doesn't he need the money? (Or won't he soon enough?)

Serious question, not sea lioning.


He's in his secluded mansion with a bunker right now. I don't think he's planning about future revenue streams.

Maybe they tried and failed to shut if off so they blew it up. Who knows. they are nuts.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That was obvious.  It's time for Putin to take a short trip from a high window.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is this how we finally kill everything in the ocean?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: Riiight, Putin did it.


What makes more sense?

Putin did this to cut off gas to the rest of Europe in a sad attempt to blackmail the EU to back off on his attempt to annex Ukraine.

Or the US did this because of reasons?
 
DaStompa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: NewportBarGuy: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: As opposed to just shutting it off? Why?

Fear and chaos. Things he knows well.

Yeah.... but.....  if he just shut it off he could open it again when he needs the money.

Doesn't he need the money? (Or won't he soon enough?)


My assumption is that if there is a problem with the pipeline in the section owned by other countries they will be responsible for the lost gas, so russia still gets payed and no one gets the gas
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Tanqueray: Riiight, Putin did it.

What makes more sense?

Putin did this to cut off gas to the rest of Europe in a sad attempt to blackmail the EU to back off on his attempt to annex Ukraine.

Or the US did this because of reasons?


The Atlantean king did it in his first strike against the surface world.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It would make sense for Ukraine or allies to have done this to remove a reason to support capitulation.

It is entirely believable Russia did it out of spite and/or stupidity.

We will likely not have a credible answer until after the war.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: Now the fun part. Proving it.


There's proof. It's just classified.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a Theory, Putin ordered the sabotage as an excuse to shut it down in such a way it lowers the risk of escalation from the west in Ukraine.

In short he is gonna try to blame it on the Ukrainians which no one will believe or Terrorists  or even more implausibly the US or NATO.
 
