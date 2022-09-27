 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   TikTok 'Time traveller' has the discovery of dragons and T-Rex eggs on the menu before the global 'real life purge' begins 2023. Subby is now looking for toast big enough to dip in those eggs   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
21
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
he's going to look so foolish when he realizes he has his November and December predictions swapped
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Too many things at once man.  T Rex eggs and a device to other universes? On one day?  Madness.

What does t Rex eggs even mean? Like...viable t Rex eggs?  Fossilized?  Poached?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You could at least try to make this slightly believable.

"January 1, 2023: Illinois passes the first law that will lead to the global purge."

On January 1, 2023, the Illinois house will be out of session.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Homeboy needs to learn that you don't put all of your predictions in the immediate future. 2 months and this dude will already be exposed.

Then again, I know that I decided that if I ever time traveled, TikTok would be how I would announce it, so maybe he's legit?
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Time for the Awakening
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mr. Nonsense 100% believes Amerikkka is on its way to legalizing a purge like system. Between the Supreme Court of assholes and GOP he too predicts the first purge will begin next year.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"October 30, 2022: A very large UFO will land near Area 51, containing an alien species.

Why wouldn't it land at Area 51?  Groom Lake is a huge, flat expanse.  All the places "near" Area 51 are rugged mountains.  They'd be terrible places to land.
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Will the dragons have feathers, or scales?
 
Watubi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "October 30, 2022: A very large UFO will land near Area 51, containing an alien species.

Why wouldn't it land at Area 51?  Groom Lake is a huge, flat expanse.  All the places "near" Area 51 are rugged mountains.  They'd be terrible places to land.


Why would an advanced civilization build a space ship that requires a place to land?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 I see koolaid sales soaring.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Watubi: Rapmaster2000: "October 30, 2022: A very large UFO will land near Area 51, containing an alien species.

Why wouldn't it land at Area 51?  Groom Lake is a huge, flat expanse.  All the places "near" Area 51 are rugged mountains.  They'd be terrible places to land.

Why would an advanced civilization build a space ship that requires a place to land?


C'mon man. Haven't you ever gotten out and stretch your legs after a long journey in the car. These people are intergalactic. Sitting that long could lead to phlebitis.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "October 30, 2022: A very large UFO will land near Area 51, containing an alien species.

Why wouldn't it land at Area 51?  Groom Lake is a huge, flat expanse.  All the places "near" Area 51 are rugged mountains.  They'd be terrible places to land.


But space fuel is only $2.99.9 there.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Imagine your dream as a child was to become a journalist. You study hard and got into journalism school.  You spend 4 years and hundreds of thousands of dollars to get that degree.

so you can write a story about a time traveling tiktoker
 
kb7rky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a spurious charlatan.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did he mention needing to get a hold of an IBM 5100 as well?

/obscure?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I may be wrong, but I think that pretty much anyone involved with T Rex is dead now

149354881.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it TikTokers who are getting purged? I could get behind that.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fano: [pbs.twimg.com image 689x805]
Time for the Awakening


Everything since 2016 feels like the preamble before Magic is unleashed, sooo...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These are all accurate predictions...


"October 3, 2022: A group of 5 teenagers discover a T-Rex egg and a device to other universes.
"October 30, 2022: A very large UFO will land near Area 51, containing an alien species.
"November 20, 2022: "Dragons" are discovered in the high mountains of Mexico.
"December 10, 2022: Biden is removed from office due to health issues, Kamala Harris assumes the position.
"January 1, 2023: Illinois passes the first law that will lead to the global purge."


... for movie releases.

/direct to streaming
//#4 will be on PornHub
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Imagine your dream as a child was to become a journalist. You study hard and got into journalism school.  You spend 4 years and hundreds of thousands of dollars to get that degree.

so you can write a story about a time traveling tiktoker


Maybe they should have realized what a journalist does, then. Because it's always been "cover mindless bullshiat"
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One needs only Imagine Dragons.
 
