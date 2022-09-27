 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Chicago)   All this bridge needs is a camera and it will give some competition to 11 ft 8   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, famed Long Grove bridge, Covered bridge, truck crash, Bridge, famed covered bridge, north suburban Long Grove, English-language films, Warning sign  
•       •       •

964 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2022 at 4:35 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News article at the side:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd think that would be the common result of having people drive through a loop.

Vertical loop? Why would you do that?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
8'6"? What is this, a bridge for ants?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe the answer is to lower the barrier height to something obviously too low for a truck, like 7 ft or so. Some idiots would still ignore the warnings and hit it, but there'd be little risk of damage when it's a much smaller vehicle, and the cleanup would go faster and easier.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All the bridge needs is a structure made of used telephone poles about 200 yards in front of it that spans the road and is just a little lower than the bridge. PROBLEM SOLVED NEXT PROBLEM PLEASE
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Put emergency braking sensors along the top of trucks would fix this.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Just last week, it was renamed the "Robert Parker Coffin Bridge," after the bridge's original designer."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stuffy: Put emergency braking sensors along the top of trucks would fix this.


Say, aren't you the CEO and Chief Marketing officer of the Stuffy Emergency Truck Braking Censors company?
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Maybe the answer is to lower the barrier height to something obviously too low for a truck, like 7 ft or so. Some idiots would still ignore the warnings and hit it, but there'd be little risk of damage when it's a much smaller vehicle, and the cleanup would go faster and easier.


7' would be too low for even many normal passenger vehicles.

8'6" is probably about right for normal light-trucks and passenger vehicles.

Look at how the cab's roof was crushed.  What happened, the van-body (ie the box) stopped when it hit the bridge.  The truck front rotated upwards upon this point, and the cab then smashed into the "X" brace underneath, crushing it down significantly.

They were driving at a fairly considerable speed to do that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T Baggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Maybe the answer is to lower the barrier height to something obviously too low for a truck, like 7 ft or so. Some idiots would still ignore the warnings and hit it, but there'd be little risk of damage when it's a much smaller vehicle, and the cleanup would go faster and easier.


Maybe the answer is to design frequently-rebuilt reproductions of covered bridges with 14 feet of clearance, the recommended minimum on public roads in the US.

If you want to build a historically proportioned reproduction of a covered bridge, build it somewhere not connected to roads, or if you want it in the same place, eliminate the roads connected to it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The sign on the side also says weight limit 5 tons. That truck probably has a GVWR of around 15,000 -18,000 lbs., so if it was fully loaded, it also exceeded that limit, too.

350/3500 series dual pickups can exceed 5 tons.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Maybe the answer is to lower the barrier height to something obviously too low for a truck, like 7 ft or so. Some idiots would still ignore the warnings and hit it, but there'd be little risk of damage when it's a much smaller vehicle, and the cleanup would go faster and easier.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I think the steel inter-structure got the point across.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is the average truck driver all methed-up and not paying attention to signs? This bridge is a little low, maybe not completely the fault of meth.
 
BigChad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow, I used to ride my bike over that bridge all the time. Was the quickest way to the Long Grove Confectionery from my house.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 570x387]


They're usually found after the second chorus.
 
germ78
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigChad: Wow, I used to ride my bike over that bridge all the time. Was the quickest way to the Long Grove Confectionery from my house.


It might have still been all wood at that point too. They were basically forced to install the steel frame after an oversized truck smashed into it days after being placed on the national register of historic places. Then the very day it was opened after being refurbished, it was struck again by a school bus.

The bridge getting hit is basically a running joke in the northern suburbs now.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.