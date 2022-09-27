 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   So this one time at "meme" camp   (youtube.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

531 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 27 Sep 2022 at 12:20 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the end got me
 
palelizard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

calbert: the end got me


What was the last song, with the weird looking guys?
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

calbert: the end got me


Didn't get that far.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I love band kids. Such dorks.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good job on that trombone work Noah Semsen!!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
dumb
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

calbert: the end got me


That made it worth sticking around till the end.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gotta watch out for them band geeks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dear community band conductor, why are we dicking around playing long drawn-out classical scores when we could be playing short modern snippets like this? These lads have MOXIE, I tell ya!
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

palelizard: calbert: the end got me

What was the last song, with the weird looking guys?


Lazy Town - We Are Number One

the character is Robbie Rotten

from the Icelandic show Lazy Town (aired in over 180 countries)

"Here's a little lesson in trickery" is the meme
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.