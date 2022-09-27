 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Gosh, do you think this will screw up Sunday Night Football?   (msn.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Tropical cyclone, Storm surge, Florida, Tampa Bay, Storm, Hurricane Katrina, Flood, sea-level rise  
•       •       •

1728 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2022 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're thinking about moving the game to Minneapolis.

or

They could re-schedule the Chargers/Chiefs game to Week 8 (both teams' current bye week), meaning the Chiefs/Bucs game can be rescheduled to Week 11.

My guess is with all the players and staff living in Tampa, they'll chose option B.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably. Maybe have a game of "Xtreme Water Polo" instead?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can it wash Brady out to sea, for the good of the game?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Tom Brady already started applying for interest-free disaster relief loans?
 
BoringGuy1981
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone protect Tom Brady like it's the "nuclear football." He's a G*d Damn National Treasure!
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, on a serious note...

This is just another side effect of how terrible something like this can be.  And I'm not talking about a bunch of rich NFL people.  I'm talking about the working people that rely on those games for their income.

So not only do they have to worry about storm damage messing up their entire area, they also lost all that income for the game not being played.

That goes for everyone from the person collecting money for parking to the person that owns the local restaurant, and all the people that work there.

I'm serious when I say it's not funny...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: Probably. Maybe have a game of "Xtreme Water Polo" instead?


Water Polo is already Xtreme -- spectators just don't see it much because the grabbing and kicking happens below the water.  I guess maybe in-pool cameras are changing that.

I knew a woman in college who played water polo.  She happened to be a solid 8-10 inches taller than most of her opponents, with long legs that gave her a 'reach' advantage. Her favorite move was to hold the ball with her throwing arm, tread water with just her other arm, and use her legs to wrap around her defender and pull them under water so she could shoot/pass.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BoringGuy1981: Someone protect Tom Brady like it's the "nuclear football." He's a G*d Damn National Treasure!


God please damn anyone who is afraid to write the word God.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let them play in the rain


Stick 'em punt - Dolphins @ Steelers MNF
Youtube x7DTNEa2E7w
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The game is headed to Miami folks.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: Probably. Maybe have a game of "Xtreme Water Polo" instead?


That's hardly fair.  As far as I know, the Chiefs are the only team with a horse.

/Yes, I know...
//And that too...
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NFL is gonna sue subby for typing out those copyrighted words.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:Luther, an expert in the physics of oceanography

So he's an expert in the physics of scientists who study oceans?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't be worse than letting the Browns play.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Can it wash Brady out to sea, for the good of the game?


Hopefully it can wash Florida out to sea, for the good of the country.

Oh, calm down FL Farkers, you know I'm just joking!

/Not joking...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So the fellow in the argument says that his garage floods in a bad high tide. What does he think is going to happen in the next 10 years? I guess it won't matter because this house will probably be gone in the next few days. One less thing to worry about.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Can it wash Brady out to sea, for the good of the game?


Nope, pretty sure he can walk on water.
 
BoringGuy1981
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: BoringGuy1981: Someone protect Tom Brady like it's the "nuclear football." He's a G*d Damn National Treasure!

God please damn anyone who is afraid to write the word God.


I know, I'm at work and fear the network admin overlords. Force of habit when wanting to type any curse word or swear! Lol!
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: oldfarthenry: Probably. Maybe have a game of "Xtreme Water Polo" instead?

Water Polo is already Xtreme -- spectators just don't see it much because the grabbing and kicking happens below the water.  I guess maybe in-pool cameras are changing that.

I knew a woman in college who played water polo.  She happened to be a solid 8-10 inches taller than most of her opponents, with long legs that gave her a 'reach' advantage. Her favorite move was to hold the ball with her throwing arm, tread water with just her other arm, and use her legs to wrap around her defender and pull them under water so she could shoot/pass.


Go on....
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh no! We wont get to watch these 2 particular groups of fat guys stand around and do nothing for 4 hours!

Oh the humanity!
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mark Luther [...] summed up his feelings about Hurricane Ian on Monday in two words:
"I'm stressed."

He'll be OK once he nails his feces to the church door.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: So the fellow in the argument says that his garage floods in a bad high tide. What does he think is going to happen in the next 10 years? I guess it won't matter because this house will probably be gone in the next few days. One less thing to worry about.


You'd think he would have sold his house by now if he knows it's in a terrible location.

He'll be looking for a government bailout soon.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: let them play in the rain


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/x7DTNEa2E7w]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tampa be farked.

I'm a native South Floridian and I saw what a handful of minor to major storms did to Fort Lauderdale and Miami over the last 35 years. Each small to big storm broke trees, smashed windows, and generally weeded out the weakest and easiest broken things each time.

Your home not strong enough for a cat 3? Minor damage, you get a new roof, maybe the insurance company buys you hurricane windows, etc. Throughout the years most of Florida has had semi-regular "pruning" so to speak.

Tampa hasn't had a cleanout in 100 years. This will be BIG.

It's like the difference between a forest that experiences annual small fires vs. a forest where no fire has been for a century.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When it comes to Florida and hurricanes is it wrong to root for the hurricanes?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BoringGuy1981: Someone protect Tom Brady like it's the "nuclear football." He's a G*d Damn National Treasure!


Fark him.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.