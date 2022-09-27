 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero House washed into the ocean by Fiona? Seems like a good time for a drink   (twitter.com) divider line
39
    More: Hero, shot  
39 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Canada.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peak Newfoundland.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whiteclaw

How sad.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an ad.

/or not
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna get white claw, white girl wasted.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day is a good day to have a drink. This day in particular.

/Yes, I do sound like an alcoholic, why do you ask?
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 203x320]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fsufan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whiteclaw

Throw it back into the sea

I have a great Whiteclaw drink recipe. Get a glass, take a Whiteclaw out of the fridge, open the can and pour it down the sink. Now add a small batch bourbon to the glass. Enjoy.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This morning, she found her fridge washed up on shore. Still in her fridge was a box of White Claw Seltzers.

Compounding injury with insult.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
House washed into the ocean by Fiona? Seems like a good time for a drink

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Whiteclaw the Second Coming of Zima? Zima failed the first time for good reason.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an acquaintance who is from that area and has a cottage their. He just finished fixing up a house in the Clearwater area too. I'm avoiding him
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whiteclaw, because sometimes box wine is far too fancy.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Every day is a good day to have a drink. This day in particular.

/Yes, I do sound like an alcoholic, why do you ask?


Alcohol can make you depressed. Stay off it for a month and you will see the world around you with perfect clarity.
Which, if your IQ is anywhere near 3 digits, should make you downright suicidal.
 
Glenford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newfoundlander?

Lawd tunderin' jaysus bye, it's a Newfoundlander.
 
Vegan T-Rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shameless US S06 - The F Word song (f*ck you, Fiona)
Youtube ecu7YpjFm70
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Isn't Whiteclaw the Second Coming of Zima? Zima failed the first time for good reason.


They marketed it differently this time so that suburban moms don't feel weird drinking it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: Lsherm: Isn't Whiteclaw the Second Coming of Zima? Zima failed the first time for good reason.

They marketed it differently this time so that suburban moms don't feel weird drinking it.


media.phillyvoice.comView Full Size

Zima died on the way to its home planet

/CSB autocorrect keeps turning Zima to Zika which seems meaningful
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Darn house and not the senate
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It is kind of shocking not more people died in this storm.  I heard of one person being swept out to sea near where that tweet photo was taken.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Explodo: Lsherm: Isn't Whiteclaw the Second Coming of Zima? Zima failed the first time for good reason.

They marketed it differently this time so that suburban moms don't feel weird drinking it.

[media.phillyvoice.com image 469x312]
Zima died on the way to its home planet

/CSB autocorrect keeps turning Zima to Zika which seems meaningful


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: eKonk: Every day is a good day to have a drink. This day in particular.

/Yes, I do sound like an alcoholic, why do you ask?

Alcohol can make you depressed. Stay off it for a month and you will see the world around you with perfect clarity.
Which, if your IQ is anywhere near 3 digits, should make you downright suicidal.


Three digit IQ? What's this supposed to be, a Mensa meeting or something? No thanks, I'll stick with the sauce.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Whiteclaw, because sometimes box wine is far too fancy.


It amused me that my partner has a box of whiteclaw in the fridge.

/Hillfolk
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Whiteclaw

How sad.


Ahhh yes everyone should have refined tastes such as yourself.  With billions in sales each year many people like that swill.  They are the type of people that find joy in the little things like finding a few drinks in the ruins of their home after it's completely destroyed.
Seems a lot better than crying in despare after losing your shelter and a lifetime of memories.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

serfdood: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 203x320]

[Fark user image 259x194]


I remember when posting Lootie would draw a ban. Back in the days of Gorgor.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: It is kind of shocking not more people died in this storm.  I heard of one person being swept out to sea near where that tweet photo was taken.


I dunno that they have a final count yet.

I'm not surprised someone was swept out, lots of people were out touring damage while it was happening.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess a Karen Klaw is better than nothing given the situation, but I'd kinda be like..really?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is Whiteclaw the version Zima or Red Dog of the 2020's?
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Big "Stop liking what I don't like!" energy in this thread.

White Claws are delicious.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

VanillaEnvelope: Big "Stop liking what I don't like!" energy in this thread.

White Claws are delicious.


Just gotta vodka them up a little and it's a nice spritzer.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If she were a real Newfie she'd have had some Screech on hand.
 
germ78
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
White Claws are terrible when they're warm. They're terrible in general, but they're especially terrible warm.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: AppleOptionEsc: Whiteclaw

How sad.

Ahhh yes everyone should have refined tastes such as yourself.  With billions in sales each year many people like that swill.  They are the type of people that find joy in the little things like finding a few drinks in the ruins of their home after it's completely destroyed.
Seems a lot better than crying in despair after losing your shelter and a lifetime of memories.


Well, why ruin your taste buds on fizzy sweet malted beverages when you can truly show your refined sensibilities by drinking a grapefruit-y triple IPA from a microbrewery!

*siiip*....

*erg* *gkk* *urgk*

...aaaah.  The taste of sophistication.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
White Claw...hasn't she suffered enough.
 
kmfjd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
newfinlanders are great people
 
