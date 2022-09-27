 Skip to content
"ARTAX...NOOOOOOOOO." Oh wait
26
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drain the swamp!
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel good about the fact that I have no idea what that headline means.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew. Horse was rescued, vital signs look good, condition status: Stable.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: [i.redd.it image 750x839]


That video is consistant with WBD's current management direction.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True story: I laughed my ass off at that scene.

Although, I should say that I had not watched the movie from the very beginning, so I was not the slightest bit invested in the story or the characters. i just happened to tune in right at that moment, and without any context, that scene struck me as pure "narm".

https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/Narm
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All I got is this. Left over from some old thread about Olive Garden doing away with their Neverending Pasta.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: I feel good about the fact that I have no idea what that headline means.


You are much better off not knowing.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Gen X
//Off My Swamp of Sadness
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Whew. Horse was rescued, vital signs look good, condition status: Stable.


Yeah, but it needed a bridle shower.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: I feel good about the fact that I have no idea what that headline means.


ah, so you don't belong to the traumatised generation
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it that's not exactly water and it ain't exactly earth?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there was a fark thread quite recently- an affectionate, supportive and healing place, where we shared our neverending story and watership down pain.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Artax is free!
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a Potter Trek thingy isn't it?
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: jmr61: I feel good about the fact that I have no idea what that headline means.

ah, so you don't belong to the traumatised generation


Hollywood does still love to destroy childhood, but they sure had it out for us.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
.....quick sand and drowning in swamps.. not nearly as prevalent as TV and Films made it seem.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: Artax is free!
[Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]

This is a Potter Trek thingy isn't it?


We would have also accepted: The Star Wars Trek, or the Star Trek Wars
 
derio42
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
geekculture.coView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: Lady J: jmr61: I feel good about the fact that I have no idea what that headline means.

ah, so you don't belong to the traumatised generation

Hollywood does still love to destroy childhood, but they sure had it out for us.


can you imagine watership down, now?
I may be totally misremembering- haven't seen the film since I was about 7yrs old, but I seem to recall there's a distinct WWI imagery thing... going over the top... like that.

and I remember it being harrowing!... storyline alone is heartbreaking, and then they put it through this beautiful, finely drawn, wilfred owen stuttering-rifle's-rapid-rattle filter!

I'd rather run across the motorway than watch that film again.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x566]



That shoe getting dipped is the worst.  It's mouth was first to go so all it could do was a muffle scream as it slowly dissolved.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lady J: bumfuzzled: Lady J: jmr61: I feel good about the fact that I have no idea what that headline means.

ah, so you don't belong to the traumatised generation

Hollywood does still love to destroy childhood, but they sure had it out for us.

can you imagine watership down, now?
I may be totally misremembering- haven't seen the film since I was about 7yrs old, but I seem to recall there's a distinct WWI imagery thing... going over the top... like that.

and I remember it being harrowing!... storyline alone is heartbreaking, and then they put it through this beautiful, finely drawn, wilfred owen stuttering-rifle's-rapid-rattle filter!

I'd rather run across the motorway than watch that film again.


Sadly you aren't misremembering. "Watership Down" may have been the first "it's animated so the kids will want to see it, but it's totally aimed at adults" movie made. One of the most PTSD-inducing movies ever.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lady J: bumfuzzled: Lady J: jmr61: I feel good about the fact that I have no idea what that headline means.

ah, so you don't belong to the traumatised generation

Hollywood does still love to destroy childhood, but they sure had it out for us.

can you imagine watership down, now?
I may be totally misremembering- haven't seen the film since I was about 7yrs old, but I seem to recall there's a distinct WWI imagery thing... going over the top... like that.

and I remember it being harrowing!... storyline alone is heartbreaking, and then they put it through this beautiful, finely drawn, wilfred owen stuttering-rifle's-rapid-rattle filter!

I'd rather run across the motorway than watch that film again.


My memory was that CBS played it right after Charlie Brown for a year or two...so OF COURSE the little kids were expecting warm and fuzzy cartoon joy.

Also pretty sure one time it was delay due to Reagan giving one of his "USSR has less missiles than we do" speeches, but it could just have be me bundling up the scares into one night...
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: My memory was that CBS played it right after Charlie Brown for a year or two


Surprised they didn't make it a double feature with "The Day After", just to give it the ultimate 80's vibe.
 
