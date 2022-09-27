 Skip to content
(CTV News)   "You don't know until you try," says 90 year old woman, Abraham Lincoln   (winnipeg.ctvnews.ca) divider line
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Anything is art, if you're brave enough" - Andy Warhol
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Page's gram gram?
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Paige's, stupid phone keyboard.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robodog: Paige's gram gram?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It puzzles me why people think you should stop doing things when you have only a few years left.  You're born to die, you could start waiting for the end as soon as you learn it's a thing.  The number of years remaining is just a number.

I say, live your life as long as your body lets you.
 
