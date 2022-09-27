 Skip to content
(NOAA)   Hurricane Ian to become Florida Man on Wednesday. This is your official Ian discussion thread. Anyone evacuates as far north as Kentucky let Drew know so he can buy you a beer   (noaa.gov)
posted to Main » and Discussion » on 27 Sep 2022 at 9:31 AM



Peach_Fuz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stay safe farkers!
 
sxacho
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ian's a stupid name. There. I said it.
 
Mukster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can't they just ask TFG to Sharpie Ian a path to Alabama and save Florida?
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm no expert, but from what I've read, this looks like it's going to be bad on all fronts: storm surges, tornadoes, flooding, wind. If you can still leave, consider it. If not, take every imaginable precaution, and check in with loved ones when you can.

If you are staying, go ahead and take a video of all your possessions and condition of your house. Insurance is going to be a long battle. Back that up on a cloud, on your phone, on your computer, everywhere. Leave no stone unturned.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I could never live in an area where your entire existence is in peril every year.  Easy for me to say as i'm safe up here in Ohio.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neofonz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's a hurric-Ian.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sxacho: Ian's a stupid name. There. I said it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm hoping that this storm is just being hyped and nobody gets hurt.
Fingers crossed that none of the bad stuff happens.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I texted my mom this morning, but haven't heard back yet. She lives in Sarasota with my dad. I hope they are able to get a little further inland, I'm more worried about the aftermath than the storm TBH, last major storm that nicked Sarasota they were out of power for almost a week IIRC.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: I'm no expert, but from what I've read, this looks like it's going to be bad on all fronts: storm surges, tornadoes, flooding, wind. If you can still leave, consider it. If not, take every imaginable precaution, and check in with loved ones when you can.

If you are staying, go ahead and take a video of all your possessions and condition of your house. Insurance is going to be a long battle. Back that up on a cloud, on your phone, on your computer, everywhere. Leave no stone unturned.


I would say backup everything and take pictures if your leaving also.  Don't forget to get some pictures of the nice things your neighbors have as well.  Well that is unless your expecting thoughts and prayers to work, in that case you can sit outside and enjoy the show.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'm hoping that this storm is just being hyped and nobody gets hurt.
Fingers crossed that none of the bad stuff happens.


Cat 3 at landfall. Take a look at what that does.

How strong are Category 4 hurricane winds? This video shows damage by storm category
Youtube lVTeNLku590
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I sold my house down there 4 months ago and moved back to Massachusetts...

Just got an emergency call from Florida that I need to evacuate
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What are the over/under odds of just how quickly DeathSentence goes running to Brandon for FEMA money?
 
Stavr0
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Crap. It's gonna hit Davenport again.  Bro's got a rental unit there. Took forever the repair stuff after Irma in 2017.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Latest track.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Evac zones:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Rain will be intense.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I literally just moved back to the central Florida area not one week ago...and then this happens. I was gonna job hunt today but I think that is gonna be put on hold. I'm just helping the fam prepare ie charging power banks, bringing stuff inside etc.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stay safe.

Another "I" name storm? If it ends up being bad enough as they say it is and Ian gets retired, we would have run out of I names to use.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
TFette friend in the Tampa area got an evacuation notice yesterday and hit the road to SC this morning.  She's zipping up I-95 as we speak.  Good move, things are only going to deteriorate going forward so people trying to get out tonight or later are in for a rough time.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: TFette friend in the Tampa area got an evacuation notice yesterday and hit the road to SC this morning.  She's zipping up I-95 as we speak.  Good move, things are only going to deteriorate going forward so people trying to get out tonight or later are in for a rough time.


Even last night it was a nightmare of traffic based on reports I saw. Glad she is out!
 
Stavr0
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mukster: Can't they just ask TFG to Sharpie Ian a path to Alabama and save Florida?


Forget the Spaghetti models, use the more accurate Severe Hurricane Advisory Range/Path Inference Engine
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'm hoping that this storm is just being hyped and nobody gets hurt.
Fingers crossed that none of the bad stuff happens.


Just read the NHC information.  It's informative and hype free.  For example, here's a concerning note from the Discussion page:
5. Heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida Keys and South Florida Tuesday, spreading into central to northern Florida Wednesday and Thursday, and the Southeast by Friday and Saturday, likely causing flash, urban, and small stream flooding. Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into southern Georgia and coastal South Carolina, with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida.

And from the Public Advisory this is concerning:
STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide... * Anclote River to Bonita Beach, FL including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor...5-10 ft * Suwannee River to Anclote River... 5-8 ft * Bonita Beach, FL to Chokoloskee, FL... 4-7 ft * Chokoloskee, FL to East Cape Sable, FL...3-5 ft * Flagler/Volusia County Line, FL to Altamaha Sound including St. Johns River...2-4 ft * East Cape Sable, FL to Card Sound Bridge, FL including Florida Bay...2-4 ft * Aucilla River to Suwannee River...2-4 ft * Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas...2-4 ft * Indian Pass, FL to Aucilla River...1-3 ft The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the center, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Keep in mind, this includes the barrier islands off of Sarasota.  These islands have an elevation of around 3 feet and a lot of homes on ground level.  On the current track, they will be entirely flooded.  Those islands under mandatory evacuation, the water is being turned off, and no one will be allowed to enter them at sundown tonight.  https://www.wfla.com/news/local-news/manatee-county/anna-maria-island-shutting-down-at-sundown-tuesday-county-administrator-says/
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'm hoping that this storm is just being hyped and nobody gets hurt.
Fingers crossed that none of the bad stuff happens.


No hype; this is a major storm bringing major damage. Of course, on the Wx Channel there will still be kids frolicking in the surf behind the weather dude or dudette. It's always "Wheee!" before the WHOMP.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Weaver95: I'm hoping that this storm is just being hyped and nobody gets hurt.
Fingers crossed that none of the bad stuff happens.

No hype; this is a major storm bringing major damage. Of course, on the Wx Channel there will still be kids frolicking in the surf behind the weather dude or dudette. It's always "Wheee!" before the WHOMP.


Yeah big problem is that we are likely to see a "full stall" where the storm doesn't move for over twenty four hours. That area of the coast is a place I would not want to be. Storm surge of 5-10' and 2' of rain is catastrophic flooding territory
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Heineken is poser beer.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: I could never live in an area where your entire existence is in peril every year.  Easy for me to say as i'm safe up here in Ohio.


[Fark user image image 640x391]


I'm in PA. I'm on constant guard in case Ohio tries anything.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Stay safe.

Another "I" name storm? If it ends up being bad enough as they say it is and Ian gets retired, we would have run out of I names to use.


The name pool is not just English.  They use names from any of the language groups present in the Atlantic and Caribbean basins.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.