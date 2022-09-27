 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Local reportah, Fritz, on ahh nudist pahhk that went on the fritz   (youtube.com) divider line
6
6 Comments     (+0 »)
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My grandfather on my mother's side was named Fritz. He had a heavy German accent, not this Boston stuff. As a Holocaust survivor and MD, he tended to be a very serious man. He would have loved this reporting though.

He died roughly 25 years ago, but man do I miss him.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fritz Wetherby is a got-dang treasure.  For as long as I can remember (the '80s anyway), he's looked and sounded exactly as he does here.
 
Squirm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fritz is a legend & a treasure.

Grew up with him on Channel 11.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ayuh, if you'd not told me this fella was from New Hampshah, I coulda picked it.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Today I Learned that if I pronounce the R in "Fritz" like "ah" I sound like i'm yodeling the word "farts" and the cat gets really worried.

/it's really hard to do
//try it
///try it three times
 
2fardownthread
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If all naturalists were naturists, the world would be a lot different.

And Greta Thunberg would be very NSFW.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

