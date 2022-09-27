 Skip to content
(CNN)   King Charles' new royal cypher has been revealed, and it's making subby hungry for a double combo meal with the extra large fries added on   (cnn.com) divider line
35
    More: Amusing, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, new royal cypher of King Charles III, Court Post Office, Buckingham Palace, Postage stamps, Royal Mint, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, Pound sterling  
•       •       •

1508 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2022 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)



35 Comments     (+0 »)
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crownroyal.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will he go by the handle "C-Rex" on his social-media platforms?
 
King Charles III
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: Will he go by the handle "C-Rex" on his social-media platforms?


No I will not.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sausage fingers.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Charles III: oldfarthenry: Will he go by the handle "C-Rex" on his social-media platforms?

No I will not.


K-Chizzle?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Sausage fingers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That clearly stands for a "Royale w/ Cheese."  Because they don't know what the fark a "Quarter Pounder" is.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hah I just realized that fark will be on Canadian money. Sucks to be you guys
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why oh why didn't I take the blue pill?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Hah I just realized that fark will be on Canadian money. Sucks to be you guys


Yes - cuz sooooooooo many Canuckians still use "physical folding money" in the 21st century as opposed to debit technology.
https://www.theglobaleconomy.com/rankings/people_with_debit_cards/
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dude needs to retire.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

King Charles III: oldfarthenry: Will he go by the handle "C-Rex" on his social-media platforms?

No I will not.


Chuckosaurus Rextastic?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
alice_600 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Hah I just realized that fark will be on Canadian money. Sucks to be you guys


I give him a year 2 tops then William takes over.

Then again if this was 1500s there would be a death by some weird illness caused by unbalanced humors and William comes to the throne.
 
onestr8
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So the crown on his Cypher, is that what the crown looks like?

Pretty sure those stones don't even remotely match the actual crown. Why bother with details if they are clip arty and inaccurate?

Unless I am comparing it to wrong actual crown...

Damn. I am commenting on royal shiat.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: justanotherfarkinfarker: Hah I just realized that fark will be on Canadian money. Sucks to be you guys

Yes - cuz sooooooooo many Canuckians still use "physical folding money" in the 21st century as opposed to debit technology.
https://www.theglobaleconomy.com/rankings/people_with_debit_cards/


Most people use cards in the us too. As shown by our massive debt. Debit cards are shiat though. It's a Royal pain in the ass if your number gets stolen. Cash or credit is the way to go.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Hah I just realized that fark will be on Canadian money. Sucks to be you guys


It's not the first time. It's probably not going to be the last time.

Your money is all ugly old men, and my dad could beat up your dad.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

onestr8: So the crown on his Cypher, is that what the crown looks like?

Pretty sure those stones don't even remotely match the actual crown. Why bother with details if they are clip arty and inaccurate?

Unless I am comparing it to wrong actual crown...

Damn. I am commenting on royal shiat.


Oh buddy, hold on for this one.

There are MULTIPLE crowns. Ornamental crowns. These farkers LOVE to make crowns.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: oldfarthenry: justanotherfarkinfarker: Hah I just realized that fark will be on Canadian money. Sucks to be you guys

Yes - cuz sooooooooo many Canuckians still use "physical folding money" in the 21st century as opposed to debit technology.
https://www.theglobaleconomy.com/rankings/people_with_debit_cards/

Most people use cards in the us too. As shown by our massive debt. Debit cards are shiat though. It's a Royal pain in the ass if your number gets stolen. Cash or credit is the way to go.


Does debit tech work across the US - or is it tethered to bank regions? I've heard that it's not as seamless down there as it is up here.
 
Bondith
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Hah I just realized that fark will be on Canadian money. Sucks to be you guys


We'll have to make the coins bigger just to fit his ears on.

onestr8: So the crown on his Cypher, is that what the crown looks like?

Pretty sure those stones don't even remotely match the actual crown. Why bother with details if they are clip arty and inaccurate?

Unless I am comparing it to wrong actual crown...

Damn. I am commenting on royal shiat.


There are three crowns.  That's the Tudor Crown.  Lizzie used the St. Edward's crown, which means a bunch of flags around the Commonwealth with crowns on them will have to change to stay current.

/as far as I can tell, the only difference between the two is that the side arches are a different flavour of bendy
//the Imperial Crown has purple bits instead of red
///three slashies for three crowns
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

spongeboob: [crownroyal.com image 690x1024]


That is precisely what I see.
 
Bondith
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
/as far as I can tell, the only difference between the two is that the side arches are a different flavour of bendy
//the Imperial Crown has purple bits instead of red
///three slashies for three crowns

I'm wrong, they've all got purple bits in real life and red bits in heraldry.  The Imperial crown has different arches again.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Imperial_Crown_(Heraldry).svg
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: justanotherfarkinfarker: oldfarthenry: justanotherfarkinfarker: Hah I just realized that fark will be on Canadian money. Sucks to be you guys

Yes - cuz sooooooooo many Canuckians still use "physical folding money" in the 21st century as opposed to debit technology.
https://www.theglobaleconomy.com/rankings/people_with_debit_cards/

Most people use cards in the us too. As shown by our massive debt. Debit cards are shiat though. It's a Royal pain in the ass if your number gets stolen. Cash or credit is the way to go.

Does debit tech work across the US - or is it tethered to bank regions? I've heard that it's not as seamless down there as it is up here.


Yeah not like it was, they're international with chip now, visa or Mastercard for debit/credit processing, and all the major banking networks. The out of network ATM fees will kill you though. Although I bank Canadian so no fees up there when I go.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

King Charles III: oldfarthenry: Will he go by the handle "C-Rex" on his social-media platforms?

No I will not.


C-Dawg?
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My homeboy CR3 gots some art, yo.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Hah I just realized that fark will be on Canadian money. Sucks to be you guys


Phoque!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Nice touch how the lower part of the C is thrusting upward through the R's legs..

I guess KC3 will be bringing back codpieces any day now.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Charles Rex III

Charles Rex Third

CRT

OMG, it's spreading.
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

morg: Sausage fingers.


"Saucy Fingers" for short..
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [Fark user image 850x478]


Nice touch how the lower part of the C is thrusting upward through the R's legs..

I guess KC3 will be bringing back codpieces any day now.


I wonder how many of King Chuck's school notebooks are filled with royal cypher doodles trying out what it might look like, for y'know, someday when he would get to be king...
 
6M
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sorry, can't get used to the sound of King Charles.  Sounds too much like my dog.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

6M: Sorry, can't get used to the sound of King Charles.  Sounds too much like my dog.


That's quite cavalier of you to assume that.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

spongeboob: [crownroyal.com image 690x1024]


My very first thought as well.

/thank you for  your service
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

6M: Sorry, can't get used to the sound of King Charles.  Sounds too much like my dog.


King Chuck! I'm waiting for Steve Martin to do a tweaking of this:
King Tut - SNL
Youtube FYbavuReVF4
 
