(Mirror.co.uk)   UK tabloid finds the real villain of the war in Ukraine: sexy refugees who will steal your boyfriend   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine women
Smoking hot
Completely nuts
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lol in America the teardrop tattoo signifies you are a murderer soooo maybe she's better off??
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Couchslutting: Ukrainian War Refugee Edition.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Beatles were right!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Her ex-boyfriend, who is the dad of her two kids, eventually packed up his things and left Ms Garnett before moving into a new home with Ms Karkadym.

He sounds like a real winner.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Any 21 year old Ukraine ladies want to live in Texas? 😏 our government is like USSR but Christian and with only occasionally cold.
 
Merltech
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Because they have all their teeth?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mr Garnett said he is "100 per cent through" with Ms Karkadym

Translated: I'm looking for my next hot Ukrainian girlfriend.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ProTip:  If your boyfriend/girlfriend can be "stolen", then you are better off without them.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

And yet Mr. Facetats is the one with multiple children and multiple women vying for him, so, in any broader sense of things, it would be hard to say he isn't.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So when did California street gang tattoos become a thing in the UK?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Back to the USSR wut?
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

In a West End town, a dead end world
The UK boys and Ukraine girls
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Yeah but it takes 20 years to realize that
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was not a huge upgrade, but an upgrade nevertheless.

Both of them look like they would kill you in your sleep.

But he's also pretty dodgy looking.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

img.sharetv.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Omg. Gal on the right looks like smug cartoon villain.  ROFLMAO.
But.  Definitely nice.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I know enough to say ... It's either a 10/10 to 1/1.  And they are literally the same person, about 30 years apart.  If you are caught by one, make sure you can handle the ride.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

You have to factor in the accent too.  Everybody knows that adds a point on the scale.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Neck tattoo guy who had 2 kids with her and never got married is not a stand up guy??  Never would have guessed it.
 
Kuroshin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait, that's an option?

*dials up consulate*

/too tired to make funnier
 
hej
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Usually I expect more from people with eye and neck tattoos.
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Came here for pictures of hot Ukranian women.

Leaving disappointed and frustrated!
 
Caelistis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There are no winners in this nor will there be for generations to come.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How is anchor babby formmed?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Are your fingers broken? Go google that sh*t yourself.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

That sounds needlessly complicated.
 
Decorus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

There are people who live together and never get married. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn comes to mind. I mean 39 years without getting married and living together is pretty long.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gets face tats after meeting Ukrainian ummm beauty? No this is fine, everything will be fine.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I consider my life a victory because I have no kids. Interesting how people keep score, no?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ok, so, are these people famous in England? Or do English papers just publish local gossip?
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Do you feel bad now? You should feel bad now!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.