(NPR)   New proposal would put the nutrition labels nobody reads on the front of the package, but they still won't tell you the percentage of meat in that hotdog   (npr.org) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of us read them, and they should have always been on the front.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 6 inches worth.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mexican junk food labels are almost Surgeon General's level of noticeable

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: About 6 inches worth.


Mine are always foot-long. Sorry you got short-shafted.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The system should "quickly and easily communicate nutrition information... such as star ratings or traffic light schemes"

With the way food and agriculture already have full regulatory capture, I don't have a lot of faith that this is going to be easier for consumers. It'll probably make it way harder for imports, though.
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord. Why? You are going to create an epidemic of eating disorders if people stress out every time they pick a product up off the shelf.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the very least, put three things on the front:
1) total calories
2) calories per serving
3) amount of fat

and let's get rid of things that *look*  like a single serving (sodas, energy drinks, etc) having their contents broken down into multiple servings purely for the sake of reducing the numbers on the back.
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, subby sounds fat.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not sure if this is the right place for this, but yesterday I was eating an expensive multi-grain nut sliced bread... and I realized it tasted like wet cardboard. Why doesn't the US have good bread?

Oh... because I buy the shiat.

Carry on.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Serving Size: 232 grams (1 3/5th cup)
Servings Per Container: 5.86

media1.tenor.comView Full Size


/haven't seen RageFace in a decade...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I definitely read those things.  They're especially useful for things where the quantity of calories is disproportionate to the size.  I have thought about getting [food item] many times and then changed my mind when I saw that something that could fit in the palm of my hand, which would take me only a couple minutes to eat if I went slowly, was 500+ calories (or roughly 1/6 of my daily intake).

Not that it would ever happen, but it'd be nice if those things had some example "time equivalent activities" on them.  E.g. a cheesecake slice with a line on the label saying it's calories equate to "5 miles of easy jogging" or whatever.
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

angryjd: Good lord. Why? You are going to create an epidemic of eating disorders if people stress out every time they pick a product up off the shelf.


Have you been anywhere in the U.S. and looked around? Eating disorders are our national pastime.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are you buying prepackaged processed foods?  Then it's bad for you.  It's really that farking simple.  No label changes needed.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Nobody reads".
OK subidiot.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: At the very least, put three things on the front:
1) total calories
2) calories per serving
3) amount of fat

and let's get rid of things that *look*  like a single serving (sodas, energy drinks, etc) having their contents broken down into multiple servings purely for the sake of reducing the numbers on the back.


Why fat? Why not added sugar or sodium?

On the subject of serving size, the serving size for bread is one slice. How often are you eating 1 slice of bread?
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Most hot dogs are 100% meat. Technically.

The old "don't go to the hot dog factory" scenario.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Begoggle: "Nobody reads".
OK subidiot.


Reading the nutrition info on a bag of Funyuns while you take a dump doesn't count.
 
Thingster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: At the very least, put three things on the front:
1) total calories
2) calories per serving
3) amount of fat

and let's get rid of things that *look*  like a single serving (sodas, energy drinks, etc) having their contents broken down into multiple servings purely for the sake of reducing the numbers on the back.


That already happened, like 5 years ago.  It was around the same time fast food had to start putting their calorie counts on the menu.

Go look at the nutrition label of a 12oz, 20oz, liter, and 2 liter soda and you'll see how the serving size changes.
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Are you buying prepackaged processed foods?  Then it's bad for you.  It's really that farking simple.  No label changes needed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This one contains the most amount of meat one can get without a prescription.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

and... Funyuns ... YEAH!

/egregious
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Somaticasual: At the very least, put three things on the front:
1) total calories
2) calories per serving
3) amount of fat

and let's get rid of things that *look*  like a single serving (sodas, energy drinks, etc) having their contents broken down into multiple servings purely for the sake of reducing the numbers on the back.

Why fat? Why not added sugar or sodium?

On the subject of serving size, the serving size for bread is one slice. How often are you eating 1 slice of bread?


OTOH, most consumers aren't buying bread under the assumptiont that the package is only one serving (see: candy, energy drinks, etc).  But sugar would be a good idea, granted.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Somaticasual: At the very least, put three things on the front:
1) total calories
2) calories per serving
3) amount of fat

and let's get rid of things that *look*  like a single serving (sodas, energy drinks, etc) having their contents broken down into multiple servings purely for the sake of reducing the numbers on the back.

Why fat? Why not added sugar or sodium?

On the subject of serving size, the serving size for bread is one slice. How often are you eating 1 slice of bread?


I, for one, am grateful to our FDA overlords. I need to keep my sugar low and ought to try harder to keep my salt intake also low. I'm glad they put the amounts of these materials on the labels. I think Dunkin' Donuts should brand each of their Morsels with the sugar content. Maybe a nice woodworking tool and some pretty calligraphy. I need the hell out of something like that.
 
Thingster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

basscomm: Jeebus Saves: Are you buying prepackaged processed foods?  Then it's bad for you.  It's really that farking simple.  No label changes needed.

[Fark user image image 600x600]


You joke, but I went to buy frozen cauliflower once and jokingly glanced at the nutrition label.

Second ingredient was dextrose, and added sugar per serving was around 10% DV.

Also, read the label on the dressing that comes with those salad bags and you'll quickly disabuse yourself of any notion that it's "good for you".
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Brilliant!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's part of a strategy to end hunger and diet-related diseases in America in eight years

Bwahahaha ... That's hilarious.

I don't eat crap because I don't know it's crap and I'm too lazy to read the labels on the back. I eat crap food because it's delicious.
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That chicken is good for "Renal", that's just inappropriate for the government to suggest. I knew sex education in schools were pushing it but we don't need to see more smut.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

danvon: This one contains the most amount of meat one can get without a prescription.

[Fark user image 425x566]


I can't imagine what kind of hell it would be to be the person who has to run around the country testing frozen lasagna against the "lasagna with meat sauce standard" that comes out of a book.

/just kidding, they don't audit anybody unless a noticeable number of children die of food poisoning
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd like to what the wording will be for defining the "front." This seems like a giant waste of money when all you need to do is ensure vendors always stock the shelves with the label facing forward.

Wonder who is being set up to rake in huge money with this stupidity.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

angryjd: Good lord. Why? You are going to create an epidemic of eating disorders if people stress out every time they pick a product up off the shelf.


The number of people in the U.S. who eat poorly is way larger than the number of people who stress about what they eat.  This really needs to be standardized.  There is a TV dinner I get sometimes... couple different flavors.  The ones that are under 500 calories use a giant font for their calories.  The ones that are over 500 calories use a tiny font I have to get my reading glasses out for.  I've lost 70 lbs over the last 5 years or so.  I really should lose between 30-70 more (that would still put me at the top of the healthy weight charts for my height).  All I do is add up calories, rounded to the nearest 100, and don't buy easy to binge sweets or salty snacks to take home.  (I may still grab a donut if I'm out shopping... 400 calories).  The key is to make sure that people understand that it's about being healthy.  Eating the appropriate number of calories consistently is healthier than binging and then starving yourself, and way healthier than binge and purge, but trust me, as you get older, carrying extra weight starts to destroy your body.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: At the very least, put three things on the front:
1) total calories
2) calories per serving
3) amount of fat

and let's get rid of things that *look*  like a single serving (sodas, energy drinks, etc) having their contents broken down into multiple servings purely for the sake of reducing the numbers on the back.


That would be hilarious:
Oreos, Family Size
Total Calories: 2,560 (128%)
Total Sodium: 2.16g (96%)
Total Sugar: 224g (448%)

/Hell, Walmart has the label on their website.
//But that being right in your face would make you think twice.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thingster: Also, read the label on the dressing that comes with those salad bags and you'll quickly disabuse yourself of any notion that it's "good for you".


I've never seen salad bags that come with dressing.
 
palelizard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: and let's get rid of things that *look*  like a single serving (sodas, energy drinks, etc) having their contents broken down into multiple servings purely for the sake of reducing the numbers on the back.


I saw some beer like that the other day. It was advertising the calories on the front, but the serving size wasn't the whole can (just most of it).

danvon: This one contains the most amount of meat one can get without a prescription.

[Fark user image 425x566]


"Twice as much as if we couldn't call it meat sauce!"
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They forgot to mention that all other problems have been solved.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Thingster: Also, read the label on the dressing that comes with those salad bags and you'll quickly disabuse yourself of any notion that it's "good for you".

I've never seen salad bags that come with dressing.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Klivian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Somaticasual: At the very least, put three things on the front:
1) total calories
2) calories per serving
3) amount of fat

and let's get rid of things that *look*  like a single serving (sodas, energy drinks, etc) having their contents broken down into multiple servings purely for the sake of reducing the numbers on the back.

Why fat? Why not added sugar or sodium?

On the subject of serving size, the serving size for bread is one slice. How often are you eating 1 slice of bread?


Recent studies have shown that the recommended DV for sodium is well below what is actually OK, meaning it's safe to exceed the current DV of sodium (if I'm recalling the study correctly) by approximately 50%. Obviously way too much sodium is still an issue, but that needs to be revisited for labeling purposes.

Mexico already labels things with excess sugar with giant black octagons, something that we probably should adapt here as well.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trocadero: danvon: This one contains the most amount of meat one can get without a prescription.

[Fark user image 425x566]

I can't imagine what kind of hell it would be to be the person who has to run around the country testing frozen lasagna against the "lasagna with meat sauce standard" that comes out of a book.

/just kidding, they don't audit anybody unless a noticeable number of children die of food poisoning


The company probably created the organization and had them set the "standard" to 1/2 what they put in that.

Ta-da, now we exceed the standard... that we created to ensure that we exceed it.

That's one of the things trade organizations and such are for.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Label on the outside may expose fewer buttocks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Thingster: Also, read the label on the dressing that comes with those salad bags and you'll quickly disabuse yourself of any notion that it's "good for you".

I've never seen salad bags that come with dressing.


*shrug*

They're everywhere.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Plenty of us read them, and they should have always been on the front.


But how many understood what they said?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stuffy: lindalouwho: Plenty of us read them, and they should have always been on the front.

But how many understood what they said?


They should do what the Australians did w/ cigarettes, cover up the branding w/ pictures of obese people in their underwear.
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thingster: basscomm: Jeebus Saves: Are you buying prepackaged processed foods?  Then it's bad for you.  It's really that farking simple.  No label changes needed.

[Fark user image image 600x600]

You joke, but I went to buy frozen cauliflower once and jokingly glanced at the nutrition label.

Second ingredient was dextrose, and added sugar per serving was around 10% DV.

Also, read the label on the dressing that comes with those salad bags and you'll quickly disabuse yourself of any notion that it's "good for you".


Where are you buying frozen cauliflower? Even the cheap frozen cauliflower they sell at Wal-Mart doesn't have any added sugar in it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Your point still stands, though. Dumping truckloads of sugar and salt into food that would otherwise be reasonably healthy is a real problem
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trocadero: stuffy: lindalouwho: Plenty of us read them, and they should have always been on the front.

But how many understood what they said?

They should do what the Australians did w/ cigarettes, cover up the branding w/ pictures of obese people in their underwear.


Are you trying to kink-shame me? Because I recall once hearing that kink-shaming is not allowed on this website. Also that this isn't my personal erotica site.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe it's just me, but I appreciate that it will tell you 54% pork, 26% beef.

Or better yet, when it's 65% meat and 35% filler. You can find 90% meat if you take an extra 2 seconds to read the label.

Last time I mentioned this on Fark someone said in the US your best option is just to buy the most expensive hot dogs, which seems... Not great. Just put it on the label
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Are you buying prepackaged processed foods?  Then it's bad for you.  It's really that farking simple.  No label changes needed.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some of us read them.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I don't eat crap because I don't know it's crap and I'm too lazy to read the labels on the back. I eat crap food because it's delicious.


America, in two sentences.

Keep that in mind when people here claim that crap food is the only thing most people can afford, because this (and plenty of other posts here, especially on the Food tab) is the reality.  Processed food is made from crap ingredients, but engineered to be delicious to the average moron who doesn't give a flying f*ck about his health.  In that way, the vast majority of Americans are no different than the average covidiot, only interested in living in the now without a concern for the future.  And like the average covidiot, who ran to the hospital wanting his life to be saved after ignoring all of the advice of the medical establishment, Americans run to the doctor to be saved after spending years choosing to destroy their health, and then have the gall to b*tch about the cost associated with it.
 
