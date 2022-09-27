 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Couple puts dirty diapers in box to trick porch pirates, thieves strike back with cow manure. Austin definitely keeping it weird   (kxan.com) divider line
    Weird, Crime, south Austin neighborhood, Criminal law, Police, police department, Austin Police Department, safer place, doorbell cameras  
zez
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The Austin Police Department said it's an active case, and the manure-smearing portion could hit the point of criminal mischief."

But not the stealing?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is the stupid part of pranking like this. They do know where you are.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
an escalation in fecal warfare.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. 🤣
 
NakedApe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Texas, can't you just shoot them?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NakedApe: It's Texas, can't you just shoot them?


If they try to steal your car.
The down side of ring cameras is that you can't lie.
Double edge blade. Hahaha. Enjoy
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Dirty diapers!"
 
