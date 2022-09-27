 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   'Sunday in McMinnville: Naked man, beer cans, guns'   (koin.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Yamhill County, Oregon, Firearm, McMinnville, Oregon, Willamette Valley, Lafayette, Oregon, Portland metropolitan area, Yamhill County Courthouse, McMinnville AVA  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly. Who throws a full beer?
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
C'mon, Fark, where's my Portland tag?

/keeping it weird
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Naked man pulled out his gun?

vietnguyen.infoView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MBooda: C'mon, Fark, where's my Portland tag?

/keeping it weird


(I know, McMinnville is a little closer to Salem, but still)
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Drew calls it Tuesday...
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like fun.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Beer, guns, and naked people?

/I call that "Screwsday Tuesday"
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What I remember about McMinnville is that their high school had the worst AAA sports teams I've ever seen. They had the football team that went 0-9 every year and the basketball team that went maybe 2-20. My senior year, they actually decided to forfeit the varsity wresting season and just wrestle JV. Our JV team beat them something like 45-6.

I later learned it's wine country. Had no idea about that stuff as a transplanted high school kid in the 80s.
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not Gresham? I am surprised.
 
