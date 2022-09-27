 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 216 of WW3: The "secession referendums" in occupied Ukraine are almost over. Results expected to be announced as early as Tuesday evening. The US has pledged not to recognize the results. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, Russian government, 39-year-old, handling of Russia, Prime Minister of Russia  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
11,000 troops for September, with one day left.

bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
550. That's a new high score, isn't it?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
<sits up behind the couch in the back, massive bed head and blood shot eyes>

Wait, harlee's here already? Christ...
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: 550. That's a new high score, isn't it?


i think we've seen that before, but not over that. so yeah serious fighting going on if they're predicting they're sunflowerseeding what's basically a whole BTG per day.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Additionally, there people in the tweetosphere saying there were vids around of the aftermath of ww1 or 2 style wave assaults. Anyone seen one of those with their own eyes? Frankly i find that kinda far fetched tbh.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: 550. That's a new high score, isn't it?


I have daily numbers since 4/29. The five highest days are:

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: <sits up behind the couch in the back, massive bed head and blood shot eyes>

Wait, harlee's here already? Christ...


Couldn't sleep for various reasons. I was up at 1 am (Pacific time). Confused the hell out of the cats. Which reminds me, they now need to be fed (3 am).
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Additionally, there people in the tweetosphere saying there were vids around of the aftermath of ww1 or 2 style wave assaults. Anyone seen one of those with their own eyes? Frankly i find that kinda far fetched tbh.


I assume that is the Russian troops doing that shiat?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What, you can't format stuff properly when distracted by hungry confused cats?  Remember to tell them you're the boss and I'm sure they will stare at you with all the understanding that the message deserves.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stat of a loss of a bit more than plane per day over the last week has to hurt.  If the rumors are true that the fancy US anti-aircraft stuff isn't in use yet, that is even more interesting.  I wonder if orders for more air support have come down from the secret bunker in the woods.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The story of my life.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
SignMyRocket.com
@SignMyRocket
IRL painted meme. M1083A1P2 Oshkosh
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
 The enemy directed another attack of kamikaze drones in Odesa

According to OC "South", all 3 aggressor drones were destroyed by air defense forces.

The enemy directed another attack of kamikaze drones in Odesa

According to OC "South", all 3 aggressor drones were destroyed by air defense forces.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Mykolaiv region
At night Nikolaev twice suffered massive attacks-approximately at 01: 04 and 04: 02. Previously, the enemy used multiple rocket launchers "Tornado-S" to hit different areas of the city. Now it is known about damage to a number of civilian objects in the city center, in particular residential buildings, shops and the water supply network. Also, as a result of the shelling, a warehouse was destroyed and then burned. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries.

From 01: 30, the enemy launched artillery strikes on the aquazone of the Ochakov town of the Ochakov community. There were no injuries. In the morning, at 07: 15, an explosion occurred again in the city. More information is being clarified.

At 04: 04, a rocket attack was recorded on the village of Vesnyanoe of the Vesnyansky community. As a result, residential buildings, social infrastructure, garages, and cars were partially destroyed and damaged. There were no injuries.

Around 04: 00, there were attacks on the vicinity of the village of Novoaleksandrovka in the Ingul community. There were no casualties or damage.

Also yesterday, about 13:00, 16:00, 20:00, 23:00 but today at 04: 00 the village of Krasnaya Dolina was shelled. Getting into previously destroyed houses. No injuries were reported.

📍Zaporozhye region
The enemy attacked Zaporozhye, hit the infrastructure with missiles. As a result of the attack, there was a fire, there are victims. Data is being updated.

, Dnipropetrovsk region
The region survived the night under rocket fire and heavy artillery. Almost 90 shells landed in 3 communities.
In Nikopol, 15 private houses, outbuildings, and cars were damaged.
In Marganets, 10 private houses, a children's and youth sports school, a public garden, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged. One house caught fire.
In the Chervonogrigoriv community, the details of the attacks are being clarified.

📍Donetsk region
On September 26, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Bakhmut and 1 in Khromovo. Another 13 people were injured.
Last night, the Russians shelled Slavyansk-Tsentralny district, Barvenkovskaya Street and Slavyansky Kurort. There is a wounded man.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian barge and three Pantsyrs

In the Kherson and Beryslav districts, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hiat 4 cells of enemy weapons and equipment and 4 ammunition depots. According to preliminary information, the enemy's losses amounted to: 6 tanks; 5 howitzers; 3 Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun and missile systems; 14 armored vehicles and 77 Russians.

" Another barge near Kherson was deducted from the invaders along with the hope of establishing communication between the banks of the Dnieper. Fire control was carried out both on the positions of air defense, and in the attempts of the invaders to restore the capacity of the bridge in Novaya Kakhovka , "the Yug Command Center said in a statement.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The NPP staff does not want to cooperate with the invaders

"The situation at Zaporizhia NPP remains tense. Employees of the station do not want to cooperate with the enemy and are trying to leave the territories temporarily occupied by the invaders , " the General Staff said in the morning report.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
8h
The border with Georgia from space today looks like this.
Maxar satellite images show a queue of Russians over 16 km long. Mobilization forced more than 115 thousand people to go abroad.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The Russian army in Karkiv oblast was not defeated in battle by a Rust Monster from Dungeons and Dragons. The rust on the abandoned and destroyed tanks was naturally occurring.

* In tech news, the Ministry of Technology has released the first version of their new, wholly original operating system MoscowSoft Doors, and has now embarked on the creation of a fully AI virtual assistant, MoscowSoft Bobovitch. As development has progressed beyond the point where the AI would upon activation simply scream 'OH GOD WHY, WHY' and delete itself, MoscowSoft Bobovitch is anticipated to make its appearance in homes, boardrooms, torture dungeons, and everywhere that Russian people can be found. Wait, was that actually in the script? *Flipping pages* Uh, yeah, it was. Okay, moving on.

* No deaths occurred on the opening day of BlyaatLand and the only illnesses reported were experienced during the Tunnel of Diseases ride, in which park goers take a whimsical ride through Blyaat the Caat's large intestine to try to identify some of the things the lovable feline has eaten over the years. Emergency crews will however be on hand for the grand opening of the Log Flume ride, as Cast Members dressed as underage prostitutes will be throwing buckets of various liquids at riders to simulate some of the high points of last season. Management requests that all visitors have their immunizations completely up-to-date.

* The Moscow Wastewater Management department would like all citizens to ignore any strange creaks, screams, explosions, demonic or occult chanting, hideous beings, flesh-eating vapors, or mathematically impossible curvatures of space-time which might sometimes be emanating or escaping from the sewers around Moscow proper. Considering all the weird shiat that's been flushed down there lately, this is to be expected. The Administration would like all citizens to know that a crack brigade of plumbers, spelunkers, exorcists, and theoretical mathematicians has been dispatched to . . .  *explosion and screams in the distance*  The Administration would like all citizens to know that a new crack brigade of plumbers, spelunkers, exorcists, and theoretical mathematicians will be dispatched as soon as is possible.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Destruction of the Russian positions along with the "2nd army of the world"

boom
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Republicans are taking notes on this.  Kill those opposed and put them in mass graves, then vote.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The GOP is watching the secession referendums closely - forced voting at gunpoint would be a solution to a lot of their problems so they want to see how well it works out for their Russian friends.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now, this is a good one. Way to shoot yourself in the foot:

With the help of mobilization, Putin wants to destroy the intelligentsia in Russia, - intelligence

According to GUR estimates, after Putin signed the decree on mobilization, the map of mortality in the regions will change significantly. Subpoenas are issued to thousands of intellectuals and private businesses from the central regions of Russia and industrial giants. If the working professions are still provided with deferrals from conscription, then it is the Russian intelligentsia that will become fertilizer for the Ukrainian black soil.

" By finally destroying citizens who may be aware of the collapse of Russian statehood, the Kremlin dictator hopes to get rid of the protests against wars and the senseless death of hundreds of thousands of Russians ," the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The secession referendums have about as much weight as 'operational security' has for the troops in the field. Votes cast at gunpoint don't really count.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So today will come the people who will say three things.

Referendum, Natural Gas, Nukes.

Then they will be telling you that you need to accept that the Ukraine will have to surrender.

Just warning you!

Personally, I think they should be sent to Russia to fight for what they hold so dear.

Ukraine Free and Whole Forever. No compromise.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harlee: 11,000 troops for September, with one day left.

Every time I see that, I keep on thinking "come on, get those airplane and boat numbers up!".
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And when the 'vote' results come back and the occupied territories 'unanimously' vote to become Russian, the rest of the world will do exactly fark all about it, just like Crimea?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: And when the 'vote' results come back and the occupied territories 'unanimously' vote to become Russian, the rest of the world will do exactly fark all about it, just like Crimea?


We're going to demand a recount
 
Oneiros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to: https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 534x680]


Nice selfie, Trace
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: <sits up behind the couch in the back, massive bed head and blood shot eyes>

Wait, harlee's here already? Christ...


You are supposed to use the 90% proof isopropyl alcohol to sterilize the foot you damned fool... not drink it.
 
mederu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Light and Fast | Ukraine got new land and more help
Youtube lPIhBfzv3a0

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it
 
mederu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Things are getting out of hand in Russia
Youtube Gk4J8LMQnD8

Yesterdays "knock 'em out cold my friends"
 
Dansker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In possibly related news, three leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines have appeared overnight: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-63044747
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And now Russia will claim that that attempts to liberate those areas is an attack on the motherland, and Putin's said that could be a trigger for a nuclear attack.
 
mederu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
26 Sep: Republics RAN OUT OF MEN. Front Line Collapses | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube kKdiC8WhXas
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: And now Russia will claim that that attempts to liberate those areas is an attack on the motherland, and Putin's said that could be a trigger for a nuclear attack.


I think the exact Putin quote is, "Blah, blah, blah. Demand satisfaction. Will use nukes. Blah."

Who gives a shiat what that malevolent narcissist says?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bloobeary: 550. That's a new high score, isn't it?


Maybe. But still stuck on Lvl 2 of the ship sinking missions.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrogSmash2: Father_Jack: <sits up behind the couch in the back, massive bed head and blood shot eyes>

Wait, harlee's here already? Christ...

You are supposed to use the 90% proof isopropyl alcohol to sterilize the foot you damned fool... not drink it.


<tries unsuccessfully to hide the empty slievowitz bottle and empty cheez whiz can back under the couch with his foot>

Look, Grog, you jerk, i have no idea what you're talking about. I was here, umm, being productive? Yeah! Being productive! So ef ewe, you effin' eff. :)
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

toraque: The Russian army in Karkiv oblast was not defeated in battle by a Rust Monster from Dungeons and Dragons. The rust on the abandoned and destroyed tanks was naturally occurring.


Ah, the Rust Monster.

All the fighters, clerics, and paladins run away like scared little girls, leaving the wizards and rogues to do the dirty work...  regardless of level.

Always fun to see a lvl 15+ warrior shiat themselves at a CR 1/2 monster...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Next up: All the Spanish speaking people in Texas vote on giving the area back to Mexico.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Father_Jack: GrogSmash2: Father_Jack: <sits up behind the couch in the back, massive bed head and blood shot eyes>

Wait, harlee's here already? Christ...

You are supposed to use the 90% proof isopropyl alcohol to sterilize the foot you damned fool... not drink it.

<tries unsuccessfully to hide the empty slievowitz bottle and empty cheez whiz can back under the couch with his foot>

Look, Grog, you jerk, i have no idea what you're talking about. I was here, umm, being productive? Yeah! Being productive! So ef ewe, you effin' eff. :)


AGAIN.

Isopropyl alcohol is for the foot, ethyl alcohol is for the stomach.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hubiestubert: The secession referendums have about as much weight as 'operational security' has for the troops in the field. Votes cast at gunpoint don't really count.


You are just ignoring that the most loyal Ukrainians want to flee their Nazi oppressors which is why referendum receive 110%  of the votes in favor of joining Glorious Vladimir and Mother Russia. Yes, even the dead are allowed to vote against the living traitors who want to stay "independent" with Nazis.

/snert
//about as accurate as the Russian referendum
 
