ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have praised the 'life-changing' tip shared by a man who prompted many to realise they have been using bubble wands incorrectly.

i.kym-cdn.com
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep.  That's a Mirror link.  And it blows.  You were expecting?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a life.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ok..Uh, this is how I ALWAYS did it....
 
moto-geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: People have praised the 'life-changing' tip shared by a man who prompted many to realise they have been using bubble wands incorrectly.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 460x303]


Do NOT pop the resulting bubbles.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't let this man near children.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm just here waiting for the Ukraine War post to show up.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There was a guy that lived in the Allentown district of Buffalo at the main corner. He's sit in his 3rd floor window with a big multi-bubble maker and a fan blowing bubbles out the window. Obviously known as The Bubble Man.

He passed away a year or so ago and the building owners put bubble machines in the windows to keep with tradition.

Far more entertaining than some schlub on tiktok.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Death is also life changing.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Ok..Uh, this is how I ALWAYS did it....


Did you just "I blew bubbles this way before it was cool?".
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: the building owners put bubble machines in the windows



Huh, he was the building owner's brother. Never knew.

Owner has a sub shop on the 1st floor.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As I read, I had to look twice to verify this wasn't The Onion.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
target.scene7.com
 
Cheron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And a man came up to him with tears in his eyes and said, "thank you Mr President for showing me how to bubble wand." And everyone clapped
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What did Michael Jackson do in his spare time? He blew bubbles.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
People get paid to write articles that describe tik tok videos.

This is where we're at.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Mr. Shabooboo: Ok..Uh, this is how I ALWAYS did it....

Did you just "I blew bubbles this way before it was cool?".


...I guess I did... :D

/still true too
// ivory dish soap makes perfect home made bubble mix
/// bubbles
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: People have praised the 'life-changing' tip shared by a man who prompted many to realise they have been using bubble wands incorrectly.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 460x303]


AIBE, NOOOOOOO!!!!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You gotta make a giant bubble with a string that is the only way
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And as a bonus, you get to refine your handjob/blowjob technique, all while entertaining the kids!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jjorsett: As I read, I had to look twice to verify this wasn't The Onion.


a freelancer working up a portfolio
ih1.redbubble.net
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nick Nostril: Get a life.


R.E.M. - Stand (Official Music Video)
Youtube AKKqLl_ZEEY
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bubblewand sounds like a medical condition.
 
