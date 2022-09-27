 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Man to divorce court judge: "This divorce won't be equitable unless I get to keep this book of my ex-wife's nudes." Judge: "I'll allow it"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's only doing it to upser her.She should be all, "Sure. I'll put a bow on it for you, pencil prick.r
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ahrr, this picture will serve me well on those lonely nights at sea.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn it.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enh, it was a gift she gave him. A divorce doesn't get to erase that.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll need to see the evidence before I can make a decision.

Heeeey! Nice t*ts!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this is a strange idea but how about not having nude photos taken in the first place. She's just lucky they weren't put on the internet.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. I agree.
2. You have a better chance of keep that, if you use your own cellphone. Take the vid/images yourself and, also burn the files to 100s of dvdroms, and thumb drives, and anything else with a memory or hard drive space.  And, even rename files and their dot file type and places those on anything that will let. And also in any and all random folders on all computers, laptops, and tablets and new cellphones and any place else.
3. God farking luck taking anything away from.
4. Evil menacing laughter.
5. Hahaha.
6. The cloud.
7. Email that to all you other email.  In winzip files renamed and file type changed and with a password.
8. Finely, print that and place those in books. All your books. And in records in the bank.
And in family albums behind old pictures in the very back.
9. Hahaha.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Enh, it was a gift she gave him. A divorce doesn't get to erase that.


Nude pictures when kept in a situation like that are clearly being kept as a retaliatory measure.  Anything truly intimate needs to be in a special category that a judge can require to be returned or proven destroyed, not just "I did pinky swear bullshiat."
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: I know this is a strange idea but how about not having nude photos taken in the first place. She's just lucky they weren't put on the internet.


Yet.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Burn it.


🥺
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Yellow Beard: I know this is a strange idea but how about not having nude photos taken in the first place. She's just lucky they weren't put on the internet.

Yet.


Let me know when you find a link...lol
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: I know this is a strange idea but how about not having nude photos taken in the first place. She's just lucky they weren't put on the internet.


🙄🤣🧐🤔🥸🤨
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone reads the article... Yeah, I know.
The order is to have the nudity edited out before handing over to husband. Was a gift, he should get the original product.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: BafflerMeal: Enh, it was a gift she gave him. A divorce doesn't get to erase that.

Nude pictures when kept in a situation like that are clearly being kept as a retaliatory measure.  Anything truly intimate needs to be in a special category that a judge can require to be returned or proven destroyed, not just "I did pinky swear bullshiat."


fark that noise. Why?
Because one day we will be able to place our minds memories on digital media.  And, we shouldn't set a precedence that that is in a farking special class. No. My memories are mine and you don't get to delete them. Period.
/
Would those memories be child porn?
Discuss?
//
WTF ppl?
///
At one point you have to accept those intimate moments belong to their owner and not you.
You don't get to erase that.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: I know this is a strange idea but how about not having nude photos taken in the first place. She's just lucky they weren't put on the internet.


Yet.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Yellow Beard: I know this is a strange idea but how about not having nude photos taken in the first place. She's just lucky they weren't put on the internet.

Yet.


😒
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Enh, it was a gift she gave him. A divorce doesn't get to erase that.


agreed
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"won the right to edit the photos to hide her body"
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok i can't get the story to load.  why is the judge ok with this? or dose the story say?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all the difficulty of living through a broken marriage, for many people the thought of sex with anyone, nevermind the ex, seems like an emotionally taxing chore.  Why would you even want this person's photos?

/in divorce being vindictive is the most important
 
thepeterd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Be careful what you wish for.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Yellow Beard: I know this is a strange idea but how about not having nude photos taken in the first place. She's just lucky they weren't put on the internet.

Yet.


"Since I ordered her to return the book to him, it is his possession and he can do what he wishes without reprisal. Case dismissed with prejudice!"
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: She's just lucky they weren't put on the internet.


Either she's lucky or we're lucky.  No way to tell until it's too late, in both cases.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On top of the money he's already going to have to pay her, you think he also wants to pay for a sub to her only fans account?
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: BafflerMeal: Enh, it was a gift she gave him. A divorce doesn't get to erase that.

agreed


Intimate photos (and videos) I think are gifts that expire upon the end of any relationship.

Even if the person doesn't ask for them back, you should delete/destroy any you have cause what those photos represent is over now.
 
The_Shade_Richard_Swift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When the guy is in a new relationship and his new girlfriend/wife finds the album and asks him why he has that, what is he going to answer?

-No honey, I'm totally not still obsessed with my ex.
-Honey, I totally forgot I had that.
-I kept it for artistic reason, see the way the camera brought out her sexiness? Totally artistic.

Or, is he going to double down?

-Honey, this is what you're competing against!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: In all the difficulty of living through a broken marriage, for many people the thought of sex with anyone, nevermind the ex, seems like an emotionally taxing chore.  Why would you even want this person's photos?

/in divorce being vindictive is the most important


vindictive? No.

Why can't people understand?
Just because you're done, that doesn't mean the other person is done. You don't get retroactively change the facts. You and the other person had sexy time.  It's disingenuous to want all record of that gone.
Get real.
Reminds of the one lady actually tried to say we didn't spend 6 hours of sex in 1988, when I saw her later in 2004. Especially considering her shorter leg made her unforgettable.  And also you can't tell me you forgot the cops coming and knocking the door down to take you back home to mom and dad.
WTF? That happened.  Don't lie. Jfc.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_Shade_Richard_Swift: Or, is he going to double down?

-Honey, this is what you're competing against!


obsessed?
No.
This here is a quality woman doing a quality BJ. Step up your game dear. And put down the 🍩 🍩 🍩 🍩 🍩
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ladies, this is why all boudoir photo shoots should be mutual; that way, you can threaten to keep his erotic photos as mutually assured blackmail too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Ladies, this is why all boudoir photo shoots should be mutual; that way, you can threaten to keep his erotic photos as mutually assured blackmail too.


😆
Like the waxbeans has shame.  Also. No one wants to see my tiny prick. Thus, no one cares. On the other hand, I've been with beautiful, skilled women.
 
padraig
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I know this is a strange idea but how about not having nude photos taken in the first place. She's just lucky they weren't put on the internet.


That's the reason she did not want to give them back, because she knew it would eventually end up on the Internet
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: BafflerMeal: Enh, it was a gift she gave him. A divorce doesn't get to erase that.

Nude pictures when kept in a situation like that are clearly being kept as a retaliatory measure.  Anything truly intimate needs to be in a special category that a judge can require to be returned or proven destroyed, not just "I did pinky swear bullshiat."

fark that noise. Why?
Because one day we will be able to place our minds memories on digital media.  And, we shouldn't set a precedence that that is in a farking special class. No. My memories are mine and you don't get to delete them. Period.
/
Would those memories be child porn?
Discuss?
//
WTF ppl?
///
At one point you have to accept those intimate moments belong to their owner and not you.
You don't get to erase that.


The fact that you've read bad science fiction and apparently had sex with children is not a legal argument.
 
Maurooned
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: BafflerMeal: Enh, it was a gift she gave him. A divorce doesn't get to erase that.

Nude pictures when kept in a situation like that are clearly being kept as a retaliatory measure.  Anything truly intimate needs to be in a special category that a judge can require to be returned or proven destroyed, not just "I did pinky swear bullshiat."

fark that noise. Why?
Because one day we will be able to place our minds memories on digital media.  And, we shouldn't set a precedence that that is in a farking special class. No. My memories are mine and you don't get to delete them. Period.

///
At one point you have to accept those intimate moments belong to their owner and not you.
You don't get to erase that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: In all the difficulty of living through a broken marriage, for many people the thought of sex with anyone, nevermind the ex, seems like an emotionally taxing chore.  Why would you even want this person's photos?

/in divorce being vindictive is the most important


I found someone's wedding album at work.  Assuming someone had lost it, I asked around until I found someone who recognized one of the people. When I took it to him, he was surprised, but thanked me and then promptly dropped it in the garbage saying that was two wives back.

Apparently, a custodian saw it in the trash but didn't want to throw it away in case it was put in the trash by accident so they just left it out for someone to find.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: In all the difficulty of living through a broken marriage, for many people the thought of sex with anyone, nevermind the ex, seems like an emotionally taxing chore.  Why would you even want this person's photos?

/in divorce being vindictive is the most important


Connect those dots. Why would someone want nude photos of someone they are vindictive towards?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: The fact that you've read bad science fiction and apparently had sex with children is not a legal argument.


I married a 15 year old.
So she was my wife.  In Texas, when you marry your legally an adult.
And. Technology will get there soon enough.
Probably 20 years.
In fact there is already teach that uses images to render people's memories.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: Nana's Vibrator: In all the difficulty of living through a broken marriage, for many people the thought of sex with anyone, nevermind the ex, seems like an emotionally taxing chore.  Why would you even want this person's photos?

/in divorce being vindictive is the most important

Connect those dots. Why would someone want nude photos of someone they are vindictive towards?


In retrospect this is a biatchy way for me to put it, sorry. I'm having an irritable morning. The most likely reason this dude wants these photos is to hurt her, either by posting them online or hanging the threat/risk of him doing so over her head.

The judge is even more of a turd by demanding she take them to an unknown person and have them remove them, and also giving the husband final authority on whether or not the photos have been changed/removed  enough.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's violating and it's incredibly embarrassing and humiliating,' she said.
'The only way I can hopefully protect someone else from going through the same situation is to tell my story and expose that these are the types of things that he thinks are OK.'

Kinda undermines your position when you were the one thinking that these were the "types of things that were OK" to begin with, and gifted photos of yourself in seggsi undies.

/Barbra Streisand to the red fark-phone.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The photographer is a pretentious ass for not working with her on this.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

uttertosh: It's violating and it's incredibly embarrassing and humiliating,' she said.
'The only way I can hopefully protect someone else from going through the same situation is to tell my story and expose that these are the types of things that he thinks are OK.'

Kinda undermines your position when you were the one thinking that these were the "types of things that were OK" to begin with, and gifted photos of yourself in seggsi undies.

/Barbra Streisand to the red fark-phone.


Glenlivet to you dear sir 🥂
 
