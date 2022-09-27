 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Today's feel-good news from the UK: "100 Jerries armed with machetes and brass knuckles attack Great British pub before footie, but our brave lads gave Fritz a right kicking and sent them packing"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
SirGunslinger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ah Daily Fail, so now I'm questioning the existence of Germans, Machetes, and Pubs
 
the_rhino
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Daily Mail could tell me that the sky was blue and I'd still not believe them
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If there's two things the Brits know about...It's drinking, and fighting with Right Wing Germans..
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Top-hole. Bally Jerry, pranged his kite right in the how's-your-father; hairy blighter, dicky-birded, feathered back on his sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harpers and caught his can in the Bertie.
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Top-hole. Bally Jerry, pranged his kite right in the how's-your-father; hairy blighter, dicky-birded, feathered back on his sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harpers and caught his can in the Bertie.


Could you try that a little slower?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People need more things to do.
Every company needs mandatory overtime.
 
Knockers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We'll hang our laundry on the Siegfried line!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Another person said: 'Not a pretty sight at the Green Man, England fans enjoying themselves as usual, approx 100 German hooded, masked hooligans ambushed a family pub, people injured, police on horses arrive.

Pointing out they were wearing hoods is racist.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
White crime is out of control over there.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Snatch, Ze Germans
Youtube 2oK_trZhVdk
 
tommyl66
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All over a game of footsie?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
