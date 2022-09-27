 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Cue the Jaws music...I think we'll need a bigger booster   (cbsnews.com) divider line
17
    More: Sick, United States, Immune system, New Jersey, New York City, New England, Winter, Genetics, new cases  
•       •       •

1060 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2022 at 7:30 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Queue?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But I just got my bivalent booster today. How dare you turdify my punchbowl before the band-aid has even fallen off!
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
kwm?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I looked for data on whether this is more or less virulent, but it's too early to say for sure. This at least suggests that it's not dangerous, since we would have seen that by now.

From another article from August: So far, India isn't seeing a significant rise in hospitalizations from its 'Centaurus' (BA.2.75 ) wave, says Jameel, who gives credit to the combined effects of high rates of vaccination and of previous infection.

So, I'm not going to panic yet. It's possibly more transmissible but probably no more dangerous, which is exactly what we expect in the evolution of viral pathogens. We're at the stage where we just have to live with this shiat.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So BA4/BA5 are "down" to 83%, but down from what? If these new variants are 1% and 3% or so, then that's a lot of infections that aren't any of the above. Maybe they're still original omicron?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Please infer anything from this. I didn't have my glasses on and read that as "...the Jews music." I immediately thought of the Bar/Bat Mitzvah chair dance. Then I clicked the link and was really confused.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
B...b...but, Joe Biden said the pandemic is over.

I guess now we're just supposed to live with the current level of getting COVID 4-6 times a year.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My blood is 90% vaccine already.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Please infer anything from this. I didn't have my glasses on and read that as "...the Jews music." I immediately thought of the Bar/Bat Mitzvah chair dance. Then I clicked the link and was really confused.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't care. Staying home.
 
someonelse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jjorsett: My blood is 90% vaccine already.


Quit bleeding yourself before getting the booster.
 
Zipf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My understanding was that before COVID some seasonal colds were attributed to other coronaviruses.  On the off chance COVID vaccines and boosters help protect against some of the common colds each season, I am for it, and would be even if it were ineffective against COVID, which it isn't.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Got my bivalent booster yesterday.


I feel OK but my arm is much more sore than When got the other shots.

Thanks for coming to my ted talk.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: B...b...but, Joe Biden said the pandemic is over.

I guess now we're just supposed to live with the current level of getting COVID 4-6 times a year.


As a great many Americans are stupid AF and wouldn't take precautions or the vaccine.

Yes.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was assured the pandemic was over.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I was assured the pandemic was over.


The coughing wheezing booger picking chud outside should have screamed in your face about freedom told you.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.