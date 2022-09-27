 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Subby is picking the last of his tomatoes and peppers from his garden, and seeing what other cold-weathered crops are working for him. This is your Tuesday Gardening thread, and Subby is jalapeno business   (fark.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Frito-Lay, Frito Bandito, Cascading Style Sheets, Fruit, Tuesday Gardening thread, Sports, Fritos  
•       •       •

78 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2022 at 7:05 AM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I just planted Chinese broccoli for a cold weather harvest.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Tomatoes, eggplants, and bell peppers still going great guns. Zucchini is done, delicata is approaching maturity for the grand total two squashes that came to fruition. Still getting string beans.

Thinking of planting garlic.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: I just planted Chinese broccoli for a cold weather harvest.


Careful, you'll want to plant it again in an hour or so.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's cabbage and broccoli time here in north Texas. I have a ton of transplants to put in the ground and some row covers to build.
 
sojourner
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Put in a load of seeds late August. The only thing that's come up is weeds, mostly thistle and dandelion. My row of climbing green beans look about finished and will come out soon, leaving a gap to plant maybe some sort of overwintering brassica if I can get around to buying some starts from somewhere.

Breathed compost mould at the weekend and have unpleasnt throat allergies now. Blech.
 
pheelix
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Came to the conclusion that the location for my raised bed is no longer appropriate for gardening. There's a black walnut on the Southeast corner that got too big. It's canopy now covers 1/3 of it. Another third is under the shadow of a willow tree that's a good 12' taller than it was when I built raised bed in 2009. On the upside, I now have a place to temporarily relocate the gorgeous hostas the original owner of my house planted 50 years ago while I re-landscape the area along the side of my garage.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thinking of doing some covers and rooting veggies.  Garlic, onions, and such.
 
catmandu
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You guys have inspired me to try garlic for the first time. I ordered some Siberian hardneck and should be planting this weekend. Any tips for planting garlic in a raised bed? How protective do I need to be? I am in Zone 5a (SE Wisconsin).

I have had a raised bed on the patio the last few years. This is usually where I plant my early spring crops like lettuce, radishes, spinach, and pea pods. That sucker is heavy when full of soil but my patio is long and skinny so I have to move it when it is not being used. I bought myself a new one for the patio with wheels. Makes a huge difference. The old one is going out back and I will be planting my strawberries in it. They aren't doing the best in a grow bag.

Here is the new bed. I will do half of it with garlic and the other half will be planted with lettuce and spinach in the spring.
Fark user imageView Full Size



As far as the rest of the garden, I will be pulling out most of it this week. I am still getting a few tomatoes and eggplant but the beans and cucumbers are done. I also need to winterize everything in the next 3 weeks because I am having a knee replacement at the end of October and have to have everything outdoors done by then. I can then spend winter healing up while I sit before the fire and plan next year's garden.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Why was the tomato surprised?
It saw the salad dressing.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just a heads up that if you're looking for work, the cider mill is now accepting applecations.
 
catmandu
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My brugmansia are in full bloom. It is a tropical plant but tends to have its biggest flush of blooms in the early fall

This one is 3 years old and is called Jean Pasko:
Fark user imageView Full Size


The new one is one year old and the color is Pink Lady:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
Lee451 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Passionflowers fruits are abundantbut they are not getting ripe. I think the hours of daylight aretoo short. Not a good year for my peaches; I didn't spray them for brown rot. Better luck next year...
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Noticed the big tomato that was just about ripe was "bunnied" this morning (torn down, three nibbles taken out, left for dead on the side of the garden).

Have many small tomatillos.  I'm thinking I need to harvest what I have, now.

Cherry tomatoes are continuing.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.