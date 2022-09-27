 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Dodo)   Sweet senior pup Sandy asks the shelter staff to tuck her in each night, which they gladly do, but she'd really love a forever home with her own family to tuck her in at night instead. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video)   (thedodo.com) divider line
55
    More: Woofday, Sweetest Thing, 10-year-old pup, couple of different homes, Knox County, Illinois, English-language films, car rides, Night, The Shelter  
•       •       •

675 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 28 Sep 2022 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x647]


Feeling any better?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x715]


Now, THAT'S funny!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x647]

Feeling any better?


A lot, a little bit of stamina issues but not really sick so I got that going for me
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x647]

Feeling any better?

A lot, a little bit of stamina issues but not really sick so I got that going for me


Hope you don't get the post-Covid fatigue like my son did.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x647]

Feeling any better?

A lot, a little bit of stamina issues but not really sick so I got that going for me

Hope you don't get the post-Covid fatigue like my son did.


I certainly hope not
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I am As prepared as I am going to be for the hurricane.  Patio furniture is in the house.  Coolers are ready to be filled with stuff in the fridge so I don't have to open it.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Will be back later. Riverview Terrace and Legion Cottages are having a community BBQ.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 843x1124]

I am As prepared as I am going to be for the hurricane.  Patio furniture is in the house.  Coolers are ready to be filled with stuff in the fridge so I don't have to open it.


I read that as "coolers in the fridge so I am ready to drink when I open them".  But then, you know me. 🍷
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size



So much food!  Burgers, foot long hot dogs, assorted fresh fruit, potato salad, macaroni salad, applesauce bread, brownies, assorted snack size bags of chips, deviled eggs, baked beans, a cooler full of soft drinks and bottled water, bite size  cupcakes and assorted cookies. Plus the usual BBQ condiments, sliced onions and tomatoes.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]


So much food!  Burgers, foot long hot dogs, assorted fresh fruit, potato salad, macaroni salad, applesauce bread, brownies, assorted snack size bags of chips, deviled eggs, baked beans, a cooler full of soft drinks and bottled water, bite size  cupcakes and assorted cookies. Plus the usual BBQ condiments, sliced onions and tomatoes.


nice!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]


So much food!  Burgers, foot long hot dogs, assorted fresh fruit, potato salad, macaroni salad, applesauce bread, brownies, assorted snack size bags of chips, deviled eggs, baked beans, a cooler full of soft drinks and bottled water, bite size  cupcakes and assorted cookies. Plus the usual BBQ condiments, sliced onions and tomatoes.

nice!


Those bare shelves behind the tables make me sad and angry, though. All the remaining DVDs had to be removed from the basemnt community room library and stored away because some jackhole stole more than  100 of them in less than a week.  They'll probably go back on the shelves once security cameras are installed in the basement, but I have no idea when that will be.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]


So much food!  Burgers, foot long hot dogs, assorted fresh fruit, potato salad, macaroni salad, applesauce bread, brownies, assorted snack size bags of chips, deviled eggs, baked beans, a cooler full of soft drinks and bottled water, bite size  cupcakes and assorted cookies. Plus the usual BBQ condiments, sliced onions and tomatoes.

nice!

Those bare shelves behind the tables make me sad and angry, though. All the remaining DVDs had to be removed from the basemnt community room library and stored away because some jackhole stole more than  100 of them in less than a week.  They'll probably go back on the shelves once security cameras are installed in the basement, but I have no idea when that will be.


There is no limit to the amount of assholisum out there
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]


So much food!  Burgers, foot long hot dogs, assorted fresh fruit, potato salad, macaroni salad, applesauce bread, brownies, assorted snack size bags of chips, deviled eggs, baked beans, a cooler full of soft drinks and bottled water, bite size  cupcakes and assorted cookies. Plus the usual BBQ condiments, sliced onions and tomatoes.

nice!

Those bare shelves behind the tables make me sad and angry, though. All the remaining DVDs had to be removed from the basemnt community room library and stored away because some jackhole stole more than  100 of them in less than a week.  They'll probably go back on the shelves once security cameras are installed in the basement, but I have no idea when that will be.

There is no limit to the amount of assholisum out there


I strongly suspect it was a non-tenant who stole the DVDs with the intent to sell them.  They didn't steal any of the VHS tapes, though, but of course those wouldn't be worth much nowadays
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Widget too pooped to comment.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x647]

Feeling any better?

A lot, a little bit of stamina issues but not really sick so I got that going for me


That's awesome, keep getting better!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]


So much food!  Burgers, foot long hot dogs, assorted fresh fruit, potato salad, macaroni salad, applesauce bread, brownies, assorted snack size bags of chips, deviled eggs, baked beans, a cooler full of soft drinks and bottled water, bite size  cupcakes and assorted cookies. Plus the usual BBQ condiments, sliced onions and tomatoes.


Nice spread! (He says as his dinner spins around in the microwave.)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]


So much food!  Burgers, foot long hot dogs, assorted fresh fruit, potato salad, macaroni salad, applesauce bread, brownies, assorted snack size bags of chips, deviled eggs, baked beans, a cooler full of soft drinks and bottled water, bite size  cupcakes and assorted cookies. Plus the usual BBQ condiments, sliced onions and tomatoes.

nice!

Those bare shelves behind the tables make me sad and angry, though. All the remaining DVDs had to be removed from the basemnt community room library and stored away because some jackhole stole more than  100 of them in less than a week.  They'll probably go back on the shelves once security cameras are installed in the basement, but I have no idea when that will be.


A-holes ruin everything >:-[
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Herb Utsmelz: [Fark user image 850x518]
Widget too pooped to comment.


♥♥
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
LOVE THAT DOGGY MORE RIGHT NAO
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]


So much food!  Burgers, foot long hot dogs, assorted fresh fruit, potato salad, macaroni salad, applesauce bread, brownies, assorted snack size bags of chips, deviled eggs, baked beans, a cooler full of soft drinks and bottled water, bite size  cupcakes and assorted cookies. Plus the usual BBQ condiments, sliced onions and tomatoes.

nice!

Those bare shelves behind the tables make me sad and angry, though. All the remaining DVDs had to be removed from the basemnt community room library and stored away because some jackhole stole more than  100 of them in less than a week.  They'll probably go back on the shelves once security cameras are installed in the basement, but I have no idea when that will be.

There is no limit to the amount of assholisum out there

I strongly suspect it was a non-tenant who stole the DVDs with the intent to sell them.  They didn't steal any of the VHS tapes, though, but of course those wouldn't be worth much nowadays


This is a future TF thread in the making when you're secure. I'm sure you can get hook ups on lots of DVDs.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A bit of a threadjack, but 60 years ago today Oregon was hiat by the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Columbus_Day_Storm_of_1962 . I was 10 years old at the time. The storm was classified as an extratropical cyclone
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]


So much food!  Burgers, foot long hot dogs, assorted fresh fruit, potato salad, macaroni salad, applesauce bread, brownies, assorted snack size bags of chips, deviled eggs, baked beans, a cooler full of soft drinks and bottled water, bite size  cupcakes and assorted cookies. Plus the usual BBQ condiments, sliced onions and tomatoes.

nice!

Those bare shelves behind the tables make me sad and angry, though. All the remaining DVDs had to be removed from the basemnt community room library and stored away because some jackhole stole more than  100 of them in less than a week.  They'll probably go back on the shelves once security cameras are installed in the basement, but I have no idea when that will be.

There is no limit to the amount of assholisum out there

I strongly suspect it was a non-tenant who stole the DVDs with the intent to sell them.  They didn't steal any of the VHS tapes, though, but of course those wouldn't be worth much nowadays


Any particular movies that got stolen that you miss and would like replaced?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's Woofsday!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Weather was normal last night.  Hurricane hasn't come on shore yet.    We will get some wind (oh goody) and rain (it is OK, my yard will drain).  Oh great, looking at how much rain....Additional rainfall 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts    I am not near the bay so storm surge is not an issue.  Just a lot of water.

I was able to get the dogs out to potty early this morning.
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Darwin's new sports bra has opened some fur that has not been exposed for some time. It seems I have found the start button for his back legs.
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Expo last Saturday was terrific. I got to meet Dan Parent from Archie Comics. While it is unusual for me to commission table sketches I could not resist and got this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pepper was Josie's best friend until she started the Pussycats. Then, out of the blue, she vanished from all continuity until just recently. She was awesome.

Betty or Veronica?

No chance.

Pepper every time!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would adopt her. 18/10.
 
ruetheday69
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Been fostering this guy (brown dog) for about a month now. Longer than I normally foster, but with shelter being stuffed full right now and dogs being held in pop up cages, I feel bad taking him back. He needs some work before he finds a forever home anyway.

He is about 18 months old. He isn't very well leash trained. He loves my dogs and loves to play but bites uncomfortably hard and can get a bit out of control during play. He does not attack or otherwise harass dogs, just during play time. Nips when getting hand fed. Chases the cats a little but is backing down when they make it clear they don't like that. He is also uncomfortably skinny and wants to eat constantly. Trying to at least ameliorate some of these issues before handing him back for the "Clear The Shelter" event we have having in October.

Any tips for any issues I'm having would be appreciated!
 
lostindenver
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My 2 new additions.  Went to look at 1 and they said that his brother was there also and they sleep together and stuff. So both got sprung from jail. 6 months old both 80+ pounds. I have trouble on my hands when they are not being cute.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.