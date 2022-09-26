 Skip to content
(MSN)   So a bunch of Chinese and Russian naval vessels snuck themselves past Kiska in Alaska and was met by just one US Coast Guard scouting vessel   (msn.com)
    Pacific Ocean, U.S. Coast Guard ship, United States, Alaska, U.S. Coast Guard, Aleutian Islands, Ship types, Associated Press  
Torion! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FTA: C-130 Hercules provided air support
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yup, they totally snuck there. We had no idea they were there until the CG cutter spotted them. Totally.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
4 Russian naval vessels and 3 tugs. Sounds right.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: 4 Russian naval vessels and 3 tugs. Sounds right.


Don't forget the 2 Turtle doves!
 
sleze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Yup, they totally snuck there. We had no idea they were there until the CG cutter spotted them. Totally.


Likely a sub or two have been running target drills with those contacts for a week or so.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnryan51: thecactusman17: 4 Russian naval vessels and 3 tugs. Sounds right.

Don't forget the 2 Turtle doves!


And Babushka in a pear tree!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm pretty sure the Coast Guard vessel was there to act as a spotter.
 
TTFK
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So they were where they were allowed to be, not seen doing anything they should not be doing.

Another completely nothingburger.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I assume tracked via sat since they left port
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Torion!: FTA: C-130 Hercules provided air support
[Fark user image image 364x274]


Ya know. If the "real" Hercules had a case of explosive diarrhea, it would probably look something like that.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: johnryan51: thecactusman17: 4 Russian naval vessels and 3 tugs. Sounds right.

Don't forget the 2 Turtle doves!

And Babushka in a pear tree!


The Mamushka!
Youtube CCNyHprEZK8
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bootleg: Yup, they totally snuck there. We had no idea they were there until the CG cutter spotted them. Totally.


Shh.

/ wink.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Were they listening to our rock and roll whole conducting missile drills?
 
Bruscar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"While the formation has operated in accordance with international rules and norms, we will meet presence with presence to ensure there are no disruptions to U.S. interests in the maritime environment around Alaska," Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, Seventeenth Coast Guard District commander said.

Yet, the fear-mongering. Leaders in the government, press, and military in China, Russia, and the United States will not by happy until they have triggered WW III. Vindictive as it is, I hope that those who provoke the war pay first and pay most heavily. Whether the instigators be Chinese, Russian, or American; may their blood be spilled rather than the blood of a farmer's son, or a coal miner's child, or the kid of a construction worker.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do you know where Kiska is, dumbassmitter?

Its equally alarming there was a US Coast Guard cutter that close to Russia. Another mile west and the crew could have been conscripted to fight in Ukraine.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"China has declared itself a "near Arctic" state and plans to build the world's largest icebreaker, he said."

Can't let all those fishing & drilling rights get wasted on non-Han peoples.
 
