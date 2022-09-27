 Skip to content
(Action News Jacksonville)   Relaxing in the tub with a nice book can be relaxing but maybe don't ask your students to send you pictures of them doing it. And definitely don't expel a student when their parents complain   (actionnewsjax.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Homework help service, Study skills, Schoolwork, Action News Jax, Family, Parent, Pleading, second-grade student  
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting a college-aged student
now I'm expecting an angry mob and a dead teacher
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That teacher is gonna get the tub girl they weren't expecting.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Christian" school, huh?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being kicked out is for the best.  No child should have to attend creepy religious schools.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You send your kid to be brain washed into believing fairy tales about sky wizards and this bothers you?
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAhaahhahahahahahhahaaaa
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more tub pictures..

previews.123rf.comView Full Size
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: I was expecting a college-aged student
now I'm expecting an angry mob and a dead teacher


I was also expecting college...  what 2nd grade kid reads a book in the tub?   

I would have complained also if the instructions weren't clear about what kind of pic to take.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eww, now I'm getting major "Youth Pastor" vibes.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: I was expecting a college-aged student
now I'm expecting an angry mob and a dead teacher


Christian school. Angry mob and a family driven out of town. For Jesus.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
probably related to hot tubs and collage girls who might be game

*clicks links*

OMG "We have been doing it for years with no complaints" is not the defense you think it is
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 350x407]


That's why you don't take a bath in Mississippi...
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: "Christian" school, huh?


Cleanliness  is next to godliness
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure if the "fully clothed" instructions were in the original assignment, but I'm going to assume that was the case.

Sounds like fun, unless you're afraid that everyone will see your unsightly bathtub ring.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derek Force: ...  what 2nd grade kid reads a book in the tub?


Putting the pedo aspect aside, who the hell wants an 8 year old taking books into the bathtub?  Make sure they use a school library book and when they return the sodden thing, blame the teacher.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sfae.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victory Christian Academy

I have often thought about taking advantage of rubes and the company name is always something like Victory Christian Academy. I might have tried to fit in a eagle there. Maybe Victory Eagle Christian Academy.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blessing in disguise before the teacher gets all handsy later
 
Braggi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All school assignments should be looked at to see what the stupidest parent would take from it.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can probably count on one hand the number of good reasons for taking any pictures in a bathroom at all.

For this reason, there is a very strict "No pictures in the bathroom" policy in our house.  Unless it's for some kind of medical documentation, it's off limits.  We don't even have pictures of our child in a bathtub.  Strangely enough, this has never resulted in any feelings of guilt or remorse on anyone's part.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Braggi: All school assignments should be looked at to see what the stupidest parent would take from it.


Later: How come we're paying so much to Pearson for school worksheets? Any idiot can make those!
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Victory Christian Academy

I have often thought about taking advantage of rubes and the company name is always something like Victory Christian Academy. I might have tried to fit in a eagle there. Maybe Victory Eagle Christian Academy.


Only if the Eagle has a single tear drop in its eye.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's probably fine for this guy to ask kids for bathtub pics.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet "how to permanently erase images from computer/phone" is trending in the Jacksonville area.

The FBI should raid this cult as soon as possible.  I'd suggest the local police, but those folks sometimes have a tendency to let christian churches investigate themselves.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: Eww, now I'm getting major "Youth Pastor" vibes.


School Administrator:

vcasoldiers.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So clearly a bit wierd for an assignment, and the actual text was not given (maybe it didn't just say in the bathtub, but like in pajamas or something) but also this sounds like "assholes, assholes everywhere!". Parents went to the cops rather than talking to the school first, and I bet they were not exactly nice or calm or not screaming in how they went about it. It says something that in a whole class of kids there were no other issues. Abd the school reminded like I would expect a Florida school administrator to, by making a petty little power play and being assholes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


There is so much wrong in that photo. So much, wrong...

thanks for posting.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Students at Victory Christian Academy"...

Stopped reading right there.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I can probably count on one hand the number of good reasons for taking any pictures in a bathroom at all.

For this reason, there is a very strict "No pictures in the bathroom" policy in our house.  Unless it's for some kind of medical documentation, it's off limits.  We don't even have pictures of our child in a bathtub.  Strangely enough, this has never resulted in any feelings of guilt or remorse on anyone's part.


eh, I disagree...  I have plenty of pics of my daughter taking baths when she was little...  I just made sure that nothing below the equator was in any pics...   all the pics are tasteful and cute and i think the oldest pics were age 3 or 4.   
I also did not send any of them to her teachers or put them on the christmas card...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: For this reason, there is a very strict "No pictures in the bathroom" policy in our house.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kkinnison: [Fark user image 421x807]


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

There is so much wrong in that photo. So much, wrong...

thanks for posting.


From a movie called "Gummo" which is pretty weird.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: SirGunslinger: Eww, now I'm getting major "Youth Pastor" vibes.

School Administrator:

[vcasoldiers.com image 425x531]


Brother Love looks pale.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I do most of my reading in the tub. I like to soak in the bath, so pretty much every day I'll sit and read for a good 45 minutes while I relax in the hot water.
 
zez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I do most of my reading in the tub. I like to soak in the bath, so pretty much every day I'll sit and read for a good 45 minutes while I relax in the hot water.


How does the water stay hot for 45 minutes?
 
Floki
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All-white staff, with the exception of the maintenance guy.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: [Fark user image image 850x1062]

It's probably fine for this guy to ask kids for bathtub pics.


Everyone on that bio page looks sketchy af. Look at the cafeteria guy, SlytherinSutherin.

The only one who doesn't is the maintenance guy, Pooler, and he's probably got the shining.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zez: MythDragon: I do most of my reading in the tub. I like to soak in the bath, so pretty much every day I'll sit and read for a good 45 minutes while I relax in the hot water.

How does the water stay hot for 45 minutes?


I do that.  Two possibilities: Start with it scalding hot to the point where you can barely tolerate it.  By the end it is kinda cool, but you only notice it if you move (which when it happens is when I'd realize that I should get out).  Or, alternatively, start with the tub only filled partially and leave the tap or shower on a slow trickle of very hot.  It takes like half an hour for mine to fill up when I do it that way.  Stays hot the whole time, and I use the rising water level like a timer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hate defending this, but the assignment doesn't say 'while bathing' or 'in a bath', but 'in a bathtub'. This overreacting is what bothers me the most.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm going to need to see the actual written assignment before I get all outragey. It sounds like it was for the kid to do something silly with homework. I'm guessing the tub was one given example.

It's not like most 2nd graders are going to take their own picture. It's an obvious parent involved assignment.

Let's see the actual assignment. If it says 'don't tell your parents' than I'll buy tickets to the outrage-a-tron.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Never understood baths. "Stewing in your own filth" hardly seems like a good method to get clean.

Anywho, I'd straight up prison shank anyone who asked my kids for pics of them in the tub.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chawco: (maybe it didn't just say in the bathtub, but like in pajamas or something)


Pajamas are not a more reasonable explanation, let alone "or something".
 
tuxq
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I'm going to need to see the actual written assignment before I get all outragey. It sounds like it was for the kid to do something silly with homework. I'm guessing the tub was one given example.

It's not like most 2nd graders are going to take their own picture. It's an obvious parent involved assignment.

Let's see the actual assignment. If it says 'don't tell your parents' than I'll buy tickets to the outrage-a-tron.


it's on the page, but in the video. You probably will need to disable your ad blocker.
It says (verbatim):
1. Practice Psalm 24:1-2 with adult 4x
2. Send picture of you doing reading homework in bathtub
3. Fun with Friends pg 112-113
4. Practice spelling list 5 on spelling city
*Arithmetic Test 3
*Phonetics Test
---------------------
No Homework
 
