 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   If you can't tell the difference between a wolf and a husky then perhaps you shouldn't be hunting   (kbzk.com) divider line
29
    More: Sick, Montana, Dog, Kalispell, Montana, Flathead County, Montana, Hunting, Sheriff, Coroner, Constable  
•       •       •

590 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If you're hunting wolves, maybe you're just a shiatty person
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Speaking of apex predators, here's my first and last goose hunting story.

So my brother and I are wading out into the reeds that we're going to use as a blind. The water isn't quite hip deep and is freezing cold, the mud is about ankle deep and so sticky that we almost fall over every 2nd or 3rd step, it's dark because the sun isn't up yet, and it's so cold our teeth are chattering. Fun. We get out to the reeds and stand there in the freezing cold waiting for the time when we can begin hunting. Then we stand an hour longer because there are no geese in sight. Finally, we see a group flying real low and straight toward us. We raise our guns up and wait for them to get nice and close. It's hard to hold the guns steady because we're shaking from the cold. They get nice and close and I ask my brother, "Hey, Mark? What's the difference between a goose and a swan?" We wade back out of the water, get in out truck, and go home.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: If you're hunting wolves, maybe you're just a shiatty person


A wolf pup no less.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair a cop is on radio saying omg he has a gun to head.  ..... Omg.  Bang bang bang. ....hum...


/
That man had called 911. Was on the line with 911. The gun wasn't a gun it was a cellphone.  It was to his head for reasons.  The pig asked him to drop the "gun".  He lowered the phone from his head as ppl do.

If you can excuse the above, shut up about a dog
🤷‍♂
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's like, how could you ever mistake a husky like that for a wolf," said Harding.

Hunter Mistakes Friend for Squirrel, Shoots Him in Face
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "It's like, how could you ever mistake a husky like that for a wolf," said Harding.

Hunter Mistakes Friend for Squirrel, Shoots Him in Face


Still think "chipmunk cheeks" are cute?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunting predators is stupid unless it is actually actively eating your children, or you will die in the wintertime if you are not wearing its skin.

But on the bright side, much livestock predation blamed on wolves is actually feral dogs.  So she might have saved a sheep or two.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: To be fair a cop is on radio saying omg he has a gun to head.  ..... Omg.  Bang bang bang. ....hum...


/
That man had called 911. Was on the line with 911. The gun wasn't a gun it was a cellphone.  It was to his head for reasons.  The pig asked him to drop the "gun".  He lowered the phone from his head as ppl do.

If you can excuse the above, shut up about a dog
🤷‍♂


Wow. Interesting scenario you just concocted that had never happened.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Posting pictures of my baby girl because this thread makes me sad
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: blastoh: If you're hunting wolves, maybe you're just a shiatty person

A wolf pup no less.


And she wasn't even out to hunt wolves, she was out to shoot a black bear. And who the fark hunts black bear? They're the most timid of the bears in North America. I mean, maybe if there's a nuisance black bear that's unafraid of people, but then you call GF&P or whatever they have in Montana and let them know.

Hell, most black bears would be scared off by a Pomeranian or a grumpy house cat hissing at it. This woman went out with blood on her mind, and she was going to kill something come hell or high water. And when she couldn't find a bear minding its own business, she decided she would kill a wolf pup instead. "Mebbe when my husband sees this he'll finally be interested in me again!"

I'm okay with hunting, it's been awhile since I've gone deer or pheasant hunting, but when I do shoot an animal, I first make sure it's the animal I set out to hunt, and secondly, if I do kill an animal, I eat it. Trophy hunting disgusts me. The one thing I would never do is get discouraged because I can't find a deer and start shooting at any random animal that passes by.

She wasn't out in the interest of getting meat. She had a bloodthirsty, and something was going to die that day. I've known enough people with that mindset, usually they'd be called psychopaths. Around here they're called "hunters".
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: blastoh: If you're hunting wolves, maybe you're just a shiatty person

A wolf pup no less.


I am cynical enough and experienced enough to say she clearly knew it wasn't a wolf and thought she could trick people for the attention. Real hunters don't kill the babies, there is no sport.

She just wanted to kill and show off. She's psycho.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

blastoh: If you're hunting wolves, maybe you're just a shiatty person


There's a subset of people who are just hunting wolves to say that they hunted a wolf and now they're "alphas". Because only the toughest of people can shoot a dog with a gun...obviously.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm all for hunting, but if you're shooting/skinning the babies, you are absolutely farked in the head.  And if you can't tell what you plan on shooting, DO NOT farkING SHOOT.  I mean JFC.
 
daffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She thought it was a wolf "PUP" That should be illegal. It was not a wolf pup, it was a husky. They do not look that much alike, then she strings it up. Was she planning to display the hide? The thought of that is gross. This may have been some ones pet. I hate that dogs a considered property. If the owner sues, they can't get pain and suffering for it. This is a very disturbed person.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We encroach on their environment, destroy their homes to make ours, and wonder why they are wondering around the streets
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Spartapuss: blastoh: If you're hunting wolves, maybe you're just a shiatty person

A wolf pup no less.

I am cynical enough and experienced enough to say she clearly knew it wasn't a wolf and thought she could trick people for the attention. Real hunters don't kill the babies, there is no sport.

She just wanted to kill and show off. She's psycho.


Now now.  She loves animals. She even put up a notice when she found a lost cat.

hw4.thisamericanlife.orgView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Real hunters don't kill the babies, there is no sport.


I don't disagree with what you said, I don't even demonize hunting per se, but this is funny to me.
How is sniping any animal from a hideout a hundred feet away a "sport", adult or otherwise? Go get that boar with a spear or stfu about "sportsmanship".
 
me.theuser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

daffy: She thought it was a wolf "PUP" That should be illegal. It was not a wolf pup, it was a husky. They do not look that much alike, then she strings it up. Was she planning to display the hide? The thought of that is gross. This may have been some ones pet. I hate that dogs a considered property. If the owner sues, they can't get pain and suffering for it. This is a very disturbed person.


TFA ' The sheriff tells MTN the dog was one of at least a dozen that someone abandoned in the Doris Creek area, all husky and shepherd mixes. Animal Control was able to pick up 11 of the dogs but it was too late for the husky. '

If the owner sues I guess they will have to explain why they abandoned the dogs in the first place
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


The difference is pretty obvious - even at a glance.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bisi: Wine Sipping Elitist: Real hunters don't kill the babies, there is no sport.

I don't disagree with what you said, I don't even demonize hunting per se, but this is funny to me.
How is sniping any animal from a hideout a hundred feet away a "sport", adult or otherwise? Go get that boar with a spear or stfu about "sportsmanship".


Well, I did know someone who hunted deer with a hunting revolver, and would only go for clear shots to prevent suffering. Not quite 'hunting with a spear', but still had to get QUITE close.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: waxbeans: To be fair a cop is on radio saying omg he has a gun to head.  ..... Omg.  Bang bang bang. ....hum...


/
That man had called 911. Was on the line with 911. The gun wasn't a gun it was a cellphone.  It was to his head for reasons.  The pig asked him to drop the "gun".  He lowered the phone from his head as ppl do.

If you can excuse the above, shut up about a dog
🤷‍♂

Wow. Interesting scenario you just concocted that had never happened.


LAPD did it to Jose Barrera in April of this year.

Sacramento police did it to Stephon Clark in 2018.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff in Virginia did it to Isaiah Brown hile the guy was literally on the phone with 911 in 2021.

Columbus Police did it in December to Andre Hill. (That officer was charged with the murder).

Rutland, VA police did it to Jonathan Daniel Mansilla last August.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: waxbeans: To be fair a cop is on radio saying omg he has a gun to head.  ..... Omg.  Bang bang bang. ....hum...


/
That man had called 911. Was on the line with 911. The gun wasn't a gun it was a cellphone.  It was to his head for reasons.  The pig asked him to drop the "gun".  He lowered the phone from his head as ppl do.

If you can excuse the above, shut up about a dog
🤷‍♂

Wow. Interesting scenario you just concocted that had never happened.


Did I also make up the audio of that, that, I heard?   I clearly hear the cop say: ooo he has a gun to his head.
In a panicked voice.
Then guns shots.
Meanwhile moments earlier the soon to dead man was speaking to a 911 operator.

I get it. The dead dude should have dropped the 400 phone. The second the cops pulled. That is his fault.   I guess.
My issues is: what is so scary about a "suspect" with a gun to his own head?
(Especially one that ends up being a cell) oh yeah I only have one chance at killing the suspect . I get it.
This is just like that other case.
Where the cops shot the man he asked for identification of and shot him for getting it.
Cops are jumpy. I get it.  I guess.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ArcadianRefugee: waxbeans: To be fair a cop is on radio saying omg he has a gun to head.  ..... Omg.  Bang bang bang. ....hum...


/
That man had called 911. Was on the line with 911. The gun wasn't a gun it was a cellphone.  It was to his head for reasons.  The pig asked him to drop the "gun".  He lowered the phone from his head as ppl do.

If you can excuse the above, shut up about a dog
🤷‍♂

Wow. Interesting scenario you just concocted that had never happened.

Did I also make up the audio of that, that, I heard?   I clearly hear the cop say: ooo he has a gun to his head.
In a panicked voice.
Then guns shots.
Meanwhile moments earlier the soon to dead man was speaking to a 911 operator.

I get it. The dead dude should have dropped the 400 phone. The second the cops pulled. That is his fault.   I guess.
My issues is: what is so scary about a "suspect" with a gun to his own head?
(Especially one that ends up being a cell) oh yeah I only have one chance at killing the suspect . I get it.
This is just like that other case.
Where the cops shot the man he asked for identification of and shot him for getting it.
Cops are jumpy. I get it.  I guess.


No, I meant the part where you think someone here on Fark would defend the cop.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: We encroach on their environment, destroy their homes to make ours, and wonder why they are wondering around the streets


I thought the traditional range of the Husky was suburban back yards and parks.

/And the back of Subarus.
 
BikerRay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Quit calling it "harvesting", it's not a wheat field. It's killing, at least be honest.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: No, I meant the part where you think someone here on Fark would defend the cop.


They don't defend the cops. They make excuses.  Like, the suspect should have done X or not done Y. Or they blame anything under the sun. To avoid the issue. We have agreed to let the cops kill people without question. And. I don't have issue with that.  But. Be honest.  Ameica likes dead suspects.  Especially if all they did was spook the officer.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ArcadianRefugee: No, I meant the part where you think someone here on Fark would defend the cop.

They don't defend the cops. They make excuses.  Like, the suspect should have done X or not done Y. Or they blame anything under the sun. To avoid the issue. We have agreed to let the cops kill people without question. And. I don't have issue with that.  But. Be honest.  Ameica likes dead suspects.  Especially if all they did was spook the officer.


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size

I'll take your word for it but, even do, that's not "par for the course" here in my experience. Usually it's "pig this" and "that gang" in reference to the cops.  Mostly because of events like those posted above.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.