 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Just as Homer Simpson said, "You don't make friends with salad"   (nypost.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Nutrition, depressive episodes, Meat, meatless diet, positive association, new study, prevalence of depressive episodes, number of depressive episodes  
•       •       •

276 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 27 Sep 2022 at 1:41 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You Don't Win Friends With Salad
Youtube wx59zLqBRuI
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark the Simpsons.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you suck at making salads sure.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a lot of researchers...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I eat salads because it's considered rude to chug the blue cheese dressing straight out of the bottle.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

darkmayo: If you suck at making salads sure.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
New York Post isn't a reliable source of information.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: fark the Simpsons.


Fark Rupert Murdoch.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I eat salads because it's considered rude to chug the blue cheese dressing straight out of the bottle.


bleu cheese makes you gay according to something i read in the church of satan thread yesterday
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I doubt that the vegan diet itself makes a person depressed or prone to depression.

Rather, it is the the mental state of a person which makes them more likely to choose extreme dietary systems.

Veganism isn't a mental illness, but it may be indicative of a mental illness in some of its practitioners.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eating salad is important. You want there to be plenty of nice fresh nest making material in your tummy just before the steak arrives and makes itself comfortable.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Eating salad is important. You want there to be plenty of nice fresh nest making material in your tummy just before the steak arrives and makes itself comfortable.


There was this one steakhouse I used to frequent where the salad was so big that if I ate it all I wouldn't have had room for the steak.

I had to make a hard choice.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Eating salad is important. You want there to be plenty of nice fresh nest making material in your tummy just before the steak arrives and makes itself comfortable.


i thought the roughage was to help clear the leftover meat stuck in your teeth from your last meal.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: fark the Simpsons.


If only I could
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Spermbot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [cdn.quotesgram.com image 480x360]


My salads deliver - with hard-boiled eggs and a generous helping of home-smoked meat.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Veganism isn't a mental illness


That is yet to be determined.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: Herb Utsmelz: fark the Simpsons.

If only I could


You weirdos are sicker than I realized.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.