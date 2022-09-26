 Skip to content
Sure, I'll just put that through our copy machine then send it via vacuum tube to upper management
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Article notably silent on whether she got the job.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is this, 1962?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can you explain these gaps in your resume?

Sorry, somebody passed their fingers through there.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She got a delivery partner named Denise Baldwin.....

Mr Baldwin took the cake to the party....

Maybe an editor should send their resume cake to NDTV
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seems like a lot of trouble.  Just be a 12 year old with nimble fingers who'll work for a nickel an hour.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cake is a ... oh wait can we still say that since the chans started the lamest revolution ever?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would say at least include a few hard copies under the plate. It's cute and attentive, but you're aiming at people who at least adopt a "healthy" position.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't even want to get hired after doing that. None of your coworkers would ever talk about anything else for your entire career there. "Hey look, there's that biatch who bribed her way in with a cake."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: I would say at least include a few hard copies under the plate. It's cute and attentive, but you're aiming at people who at least adopt a "healthy" position.


First line would be, "Go to www.whateverthefark.blah for a fully formatted and complete version"
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Article notably silent on whether she got the job.


It's buried in the article:

She also said that the company is currently not hiring candidates for any position.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same person who does this will also use the medium to send passive-aggressive messages to coworkers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...did she also have it printed on the base under the cake?

"I like this idea, very creative, but her phone number is half missing."

"[popular basketball player...I don't know, I don't know any....Michael Jordan?] Oh, I just ate that piece, sorry."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Warthog: Article notably silent on whether she got the job.

It's buried in the article:

She also said that the company is currently not hiring candidates for any position.


Bullpucky. Per that site, there are 1,802 open positions, 475 of which are in technology.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A resignation cake would be interesting. Would anyone dare taste it?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seriously, imagine thinking that Nike "is currently not hiring candidates for any position."

Her LinkedIn profile screams "I'm a people person, damn it." Reading it makes my teeth itch.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NakedApe: A resignation cake would be interesting. Would anyone dare taste it?


Bitter almonds and ash.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Naido: Seems like a lot of trouble.  Just be a 12 year old with nimble fingers who'll work for a nickel an hour.


reported
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Gordon Bennett: Warthog: Article notably silent on whether she got the job.

It's buried in the article:

She also said that the company is currently not hiring candidates for any position.

Bullpucky. Per that site, there are 1,802 open positions, 475 of which are in technology.


FTA:"What better way than to send a cake to a big party. I was brainstorming with my former colleague Trent Gander. When he said, 'Karly do better, this is a creative place, show up in a creative way'," she added."

In a world where Is It Cake is a hit competition show, a basic sheet cake with a boring resume isn't going to cut it. For example, this is what Adidas is doing with their cake game

This shoe is actually a CAKE
Youtube p2lVofoF4eo
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sending in food items? Might as well send them random USB drives or leaking packages that are ticking.

As cute and clever as she likely thinks this was, it's also poor judgement from a security standpoint. It's as bad as printing her resume in comics sans.
 
drayno76
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: According to Ms Blackburn, she inspired Mr Baldwin that day which was a great achievement for her. "You have inspired me. This was meant to be. I am a mom and I am tired of doing Instacart. I know I have more abilities and qualifications to get something better. I'm so glad this worked for the both of us," Mr Baldwin told her.

<scratches head>He self identifies as a Mom? Okay. You do you Mr. Mom.
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fredbox: The cake is a ... oh wait can we still say that since the chans started the lamest revolution ever?


Cake news!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drayno76: FTFA: According to Ms Blackburn, she inspired Mr Baldwin that day which was a great achievement for her. "You have inspired me. This was meant to be. I am a mom and I am tired of doing Instacart. I know I have more abilities and qualifications to get something better. I'm so glad this worked for the both of us," Mr Baldwin told her.

<scratches head>He self identifies as a Mom? Okay. You do you Mr. Mom.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
