(UPI)   One squirrel. One Bakery. Everyone goes nuts   (upi.com) divider line
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a member of our animal rescue team is now in the process of trying to gain access to the shop to assess the situation.
Fark user image
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ray Stevens - "The Mississippi Squirrel Revival" (Music Video)
Youtube K16fG1sDagU
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: a member of our animal rescue team is now in the process of trying to gain access to the shop to assess the situation.
[Fark user image image 350x261]


my absolute favourite Simpsons episode.  so many good lines.

someone's getting a visit from superintendent chalmers!

S chalmers:  Skinner... you're fired!
P Skinner:  did... you just call me a liar?!
SC:  no!  I said you were fired!
PS:  oh.  [frowning]  that's much worse.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Perhaps the squirrel was just looking for a branch management position.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Perhaps the squirrel was just looking for a branch management position.


Fark user image
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Squirrel Interrupts Conference Call || ViralHog
Youtube C1ZKCk_Bm7k
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
UK red squirrels are nothing.  North American red squirrels are complete assholes.  They'll stake out territory and drive everything else out that they can, no matter how plentiful the food.

I make it a point to chase the bastards whenever I catch them in my yard.  Gimme a nice grey, brown, or black squirrel any day.  Besides, they're larger and have nicer tails.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: UK red squirrels are nothing.  North American red squirrels are complete assholes.  They'll stake out territory and drive everything else out that they can, no matter how plentiful the food.

I make it a point to chase the bastards whenever I catch them in my yard.  Gimme a nice grey, brown, or black squirrel any day.  Besides, they're larger and have nicer tails.


but they're high in cholesterol, Clark
 
tasteme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [YouTube video: Squirrel Interrupts Conference Call || ViralHog]


some time summer 2020 I was sat at my laptop waiting for a really hardcore meeting to start, with the other 4 London sectors, and NHS England, on a really urgent beds & theatres demand&capacity model we were putting together for London. really vital stuff, in recovery phase Weeners CoVid wave.

and as I was sitting there, waiting for the mtg to start, my cat came in through the cat door, with an adult rat in his mouth.  immediately let it go, in the living room, and it ran straight under the bookcase.
and then the meeting started.

ffuuuu..

video off for 30 seconds, hockey pucked some rat poison under the furniture.
sat back down, picked my feet up off the floor, and for the next hour tried to concentrate on daycase rates and independent sector capacity, while listening to the rat noisily make its way round the edge of the room behind the furniture.

it's lucky I'm hardcore.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
haha that filter got me.  loool
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lady J: really vital stuff, in recovery phase Weeners CoVid wave.

Phase Weeners sounds like a Star Trek weapon of choice.  Should easily flop a squirrel.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [YouTube video: Squirrel Interrupts Conference Call || ViralHog]


Came for this, leaving screaming and swinging a bat.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
cdnph.upi.com


"LOOK ON MY WORKS, YE MIGHTY, AND DESPAIR."
 
