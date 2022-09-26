 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Perukes were flipped and monocles dropped at the thought that defendants were being released because of a trifling technicality that...the defendants don't have lawyers because of a strike. Tag for the prosecution   (bbc.com) divider line
9
    More: Asinine, Judge, Court, Jury, standard six-month, Judge Peter Blair, Tom Little KC, High Court of Justice, High Court  
•       •       •

338 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2022 at 10:38 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
wow.  That sounds like a great idea limiting the time a person can be held in prison before trial.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait you think people should rot while a strike is going on? So much for the right to a speedy trial.
Wow. Civil rights much , farko?
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hereby judge that those white wigs look like a clown convention. Absolutely ridiculous.
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Time for the Brits to end THAT loophole by making barrister strikes unlawful past a certain point or some similar tactic.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fano: Time for the Brits to end THAT loophole by making barrister strikes unlawful past a certain point or some similar tactic.


WTF
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
King Charles' first act should be to ask Parliament to allow lawyers in the U.K. to not dress like cosplayers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I sort of expected it to be about minor offenders, not kidnappers. Also, I didn't think they'd have a right to "speedy" trial faster than a country where it's enshrined in the base document.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow. How little some of you care about rights. Wow.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow. How little some of you care about rights. Wow.


The prisoners have a right to a speedy trial. It is not unprecedented for governments to declare that some duties are essential and that strikes have to follow a particular form. Many unions have limits on the length of time and circumstances under which a strike may occur, because, for instance, in healthcare it would be tantamount to murder to walk off the job with people requiring ongoing care.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.