(SoraNews24)   When the only thing to save your buttocks from catching fire is a piece of cardboard
King Something
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What what?

I say what what?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Everything's bottoms, isn't it?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One of the country's best roller slides can be found at SengenyamaMiharashi no Oka Park

I assume that 'Sengenyama Miharashi no Oka' is Japanese for 'Action'.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Growing up there was a brushy hillside right by my sisters place, we'd use fridge boxes and rayon feed bags and flatten the brush in a downhill direction, once all flattened down those boxes and bags hauled ass. Then the city turned it into a park and engineered the fun right out of it...
 
ILoveBurritos
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We used to have those at the local Sea World kids play area.  even as a kid, those rollers pinched like heck.   No way i'd do that without protection.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"When the only thing to save your buttocks from catching fire is a piece of cardboard"

That's what he said!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ILoveBurritos: We used to have those at the local Sea World kids play area.  even as a kid, those rollers pinched like heck.   No way i'd do that without protection.


I'm not sure a condom is really gonna help here...
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All those metal vertical bars and hoops along the way only remind me of the kid who was decapitated on the waterslide a few years ago. Those railings don't guard you so much as threaten you.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

King Something: What what?

I say what what?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A 15 foot high steel slide in a NYC playground at 2:00PM on a 90 Degree F summer day was bad. I wouldn't put my literal ass on the thing described in the article.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why, oh why is it always butt stuff?

Yeah, I got it, "Welcome to Fark!"
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Germans are better at this.  They give you canvas sliding sacks for big boys like these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gordon Bennett: One of the country's best roller slides can be found at SengenyamaMiharashi no Oka Park

I assume that 'Sengenyama Miharashi no Oka' is Japanese for 'Action'.


It had to be pretty steep but it was doable. We card-board sledders are alive now. Those of us not implaed by rods or trees at the bottom of the hill. Those of us not unconscious in a creek.
 
