 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Small New Jersey deli embroiled in "$100 million sandwich scheme." That's a lot of bread   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
35
    More: Misc, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Stock, Stock market, share prices of Hometown International, 63-year-old James Patten, securities fraud, Fraud, 80-year-old Peter Coker Sr.  
•       •       •

1057 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2022 at 8:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too much. Should have kept it smaller. They'd have gotten away with it. Greedy bastids.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, why is this illegal?   They still have to get morons with programs to buy their shiatty stock, right?   Seriously, the trading system is driven by algorithms and not real value, and these guys took advantage of it.   Maybe the SEC just doesn't like being exposed and embarrassed by this knowledge.

A guy with a small real company has every business trying to make his business better.   Warren Buffet did that.  But he had some real value while these guys had only a little value.   They are still more legit than bitcoin.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$100 million?

So, what, somebody held up the delivery guy when he had half a dozen orders on him?

Seriously, how do $10 per pound cold cuts make any sense whatsoever?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They wanted the Precious?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark leftist attack on capitalism in 3. 2.
Damn that was fast!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Okay, why is this illegal?   They still have to get morons with programs to buy their shiatty stock, right?   Seriously, the trading system is driven by algorithms and not real value, and these guys took advantage of it.   Maybe the SEC just doesn't like being exposed and embarrassed by this knowledge.

A guy with a small real company has every business trying to make his business better.   Warren Buffet did that.  But he had some real value while these guys had only a little value.   They are still more legit than bitcoin.


Yes, of course, stock manipulation should be legal 'cause bitcoin.  Really?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called Taylor ham, you Philly-trash frauds.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were on a roll.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Okay, why is this illegal?   They still have to get morons with programs to buy their shiatty stock, right?   Seriously, the trading system is driven by algorithms...


Not down in penny stock land. That's stock message boards, morons running screens on big gainers and getting in without even checking what the company does, paid touts, and the like.

But even in stocks that are traded by algos, fraudulent trades that fool the algos are just as illegal as fraudulent trades that fool day traders.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: It's called Taylor ham, you Philly-trash frauds.


it's Pork Roll.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [Fark user image 387x750]
They wanted the Precious?


That series of book covers makes me irrationally angry. They're all terrible. The Two Towers features a Legolas who is a cross between Fabio and Yanni, and the Fellowship cover features a younger, pre-island Gilligan instead of Frodo.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have stolen and self-delt a few hundred million dollars directly from the Tax Payers whilst saying racist shiat. They build golden statues of people who do that...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Any one want to invest in a small burger operation?  I've reversed engineered the McD secret sauce and am ready to share it with the world.

Small burgers will rock with the secret sauce.

Millions.  One of use will be millionaires.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm guessing they're gonna cheese it before they cough up the dough. It's a real pickle.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stock manipulation is fine if it's done by rich people or congresscritters, though.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's the Tesla of delis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's completely legal when Elon does it.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh... did they switch to farking Boar's Head?
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jersey Mike's strikes again
 
shinji3i
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Friendly reminder that both Jeff Skilling and Andy Fastow of Enron are out of prison with plenty of money leftover.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: It's the Tesla of delis.

[Fark user image image 850x375]


Doesn't telsa make most of it's money from carbon offsets?

Carbon neutral hamburgers.   Yuuuuum!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Only illegal because the Senators who were invested, found it was a scam the same time as regular people.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You woke up this morning
Got yourself a gun
Your mama always said you'd be the chosen one
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: It's called Taylor ham, you Philly-trash frauds.


PORK ROLL

/oblig
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: Fano: [Fark user image 387x750]
They wanted the Precious?

That series of book covers makes me irrationally angry. They're all terrible. The Two Towers features a Legolas who is a cross between Fabio and Yanni, and the Fellowship cover features a younger, pre-island Gilligan instead of Frodo.


So like a Dobie Gillis Gilligan?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
These assholes are from NC.  Do fraud in your own state.  We're full up.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I took my money out of 'WichCoin and put it into GyroCoin just as the bottom fell out.
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would believe that this deli is worth $100 million...if I could believe that Figma was worth $20 billion....
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: shoegaze99: Fano: [Fark user image 387x750]
They wanted the Precious?

That series of book covers makes me irrationally angry. They're all terrible. The Two Towers features a Legolas who is a cross between Fabio and Yanni, and the Fellowship cover features a younger, pre-island Gilligan instead of Frodo.

So like a Dobie Gillis Gilligan?


bookstr.comView Full Size

I don't know what Ego the Living Planet is offering Dobie, nor what erotic adventures the Two Towers are going to have there, or what the Kind of whup ass the Mormon Pope is about to lay down, but I don't want a part of any of it..
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Scamming people on the stock market should be legal for everyone, not just rich people.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fano: ViolentEastCoastCity: shoegaze99: Fano: [Fark user image 387x750]
They wanted the Precious?

That series of book covers makes me irrationally angry. They're all terrible. The Two Towers features a Legolas who is a cross between Fabio and Yanni, and the Fellowship cover features a younger, pre-island Gilligan instead of Frodo.

So like a Dobie Gillis Gilligan?

[bookstr.com image 750x416]
I don't know what Ego the Living Planet is offering Dobie, nor what erotic adventures the Two Towers are going to have there, or what the Kind of whup ass the Mormon Pope is about to lay down, but I don't want a part of any of it..


These covers were horrifyingly bad. The Darrel K. Sweet covers from the mid-80s were at least respectful:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: a Legolas who is a cross between Fabio and Yanni


So it's not cool for a book cover, but you're fine with Orlando Bloom? Ok.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.