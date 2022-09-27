 Skip to content
(MSN)   Man breaks into Chicago Police station and points guns at SWAT members; dramatically overestimates the element of surprise   (msn.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The fact that he broke into a police station to begin with was already giving off "This will not end well" vibes.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is the only type of active shooter that should ever happen.
 
commodork
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wasn't sure you could divide by zero by how much stupid is here, but this Mensa member sure found a way.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: The fact that he broke into a police station to begin with was already giving off "This will not end well" vibes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
An officer was also injured with a sprained ankle during the encounter.

That dude saw ppl scrambling and was like "jack pot"
 
Loren
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm guessing a failed suicide by cop.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Loren: I'm guessing a failed suicide by cop.


Consciously or not, yep.  You're going to attack a police station, you'd better bring a lot MFers or some seriously heavy weapons, or do it remotely.  Otherwise you're pretty much farked - charging an armed position, by yourself, counting on you feel you're in the right to be your protection?  Heh... well I will say military commanders LOVE people like you, as long as you're on the other side
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Block the door and set it on fire.

It's like I need to think of everything around here.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He said he was there to pick up property, he didn't say it wasn't his property.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So the guy picked up guns that not only had no bullets in them, they were incable of even shooting bullets, only training pellets. Yet they blasted him any way. I'm not saying being that stupid should not come with consequences, but did that actually require shooting the guy? The cops were in zero danger from those weapons and they knew it.
They could have easily walked over, said "really dude?" and took them out of his hands. I mean, sure, give him a pistol whip from each gun he picked up. Give him the ol' "watch out for that for doorway sir *thunk*" But in this case there was absolutely no reason to shoot the guy and cause him (or possibly tax payers) a substantial medical bill.
Shooting someone should only be used to protect your life or another, or maybe even prevent massive propert damage, like if he was going to burn down the police station. Not one of these chucklefarks though maybe to just tase him?

At least they didn't kill him. Seems like he is more need of some mental help, rather than being possibly killed.
 
