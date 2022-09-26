 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   You can't park there m8   (burnabynow.com)
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A $200 fine to inconvenience a Lexus driver isn't a bad deal.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i use out of province plates. they ignore me
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he managed to get a great deal out of it. Instead of multiple parking tickets he got a single $230 fine.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're not cheating...
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: If you're not cheating...


... you're eating

what?
why are you all looking at me like that?

did I just tell everyone I'm an alien?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lady J: waxbeans: If you're not cheating...

... you're eating

what?
why are you all looking at me like that?

did I just tell everyone I'm an alien?


🤣
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Lady J: waxbeans: If you're not cheating...

... you're eating

what?
why are you all looking at me like that?

did I just tell everyone I'm an alien?

🤣


hehe.  you know I stole that from American Dad, don't you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lady J: waxbeans: Lady J: waxbeans: If you're not cheating...

... you're eating

what?
why are you all looking at me like that?

did I just tell everyone I'm an alien?

🤣

hehe.  you know I stole that from American Dad, don't you.


🤣
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Lady J: waxbeans: Lady J: waxbeans: If you're not cheating...

... you're eating

what?
why are you all looking at me like that?

did I just tell everyone I'm an alien?

🤣

hehe.  you know I stole that from American Dad, don't you.

🤣


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lady J: waxbeans: Lady J: waxbeans: Lady J: waxbeans: If you're not cheating...

... you're eating

what?
why are you all looking at me like that?

did I just tell everyone I'm an alien?

🤣

hehe.  you know I stole that from American Dad, don't you.

🤣

[Fark user image image 425x239]
 
