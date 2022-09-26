 Skip to content
(CBC)   Local Rock Star washed away by Fiona. So young   (cbc.ca) divider line
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So don't tell Scotty
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it was natural and not some dumb hicks out in the desert.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Company - Shooting Star (Official Audio)
Youtube FJTSmLqg6iE
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please post pics of it their cool now
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: So don't tell Scotty


Scotty doesn't know
 
hlehmann
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Whatever will the poor social media influencers do, now that their favorite local snapchat spot is gone?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Whatever will the poor social media influencers do, now that their favorite local snapchat spot is gone?


Get killed on a long trip with a short tempered fool?
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well it didn't float away. And it couldn't have disintegrated. So where is it?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So where did it go? Did it shatter into a zillion pieces?

/ not a rockeologist
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Took me a while to figure out which island in the Caribbean is P.E.I.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Visited it last month.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pouring one out for the homie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NINEv2: So don't tell Scotty


LOL!  Over in one.

/One of the few people who saw EuroTrip in a theater.
//It's ridiculous how much I love that movie.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't worry, if the disturbing baby dolls are anything to go by, it'll probably wash up in Florida in the next few weeks. Since it's brown, DeSantis will likely put it on the first plane back.

Little J-B Weld and it'll be good as new.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nytmare: Well it didn't float away. And it couldn't have disintegrated. So where is it?


I would imagine the crashing storm surge and high winds might have pushed it back into the sea
 
