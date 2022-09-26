 Skip to content
(The Alpena News)   Michael Jackson, and he's moonwalking his way out of Walmart with a glove full of mismarked merchandise
    Michigan, Arrest, Michael Jackson  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a smooth criminal.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a touching story.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He's NOT gonna pay a lot for this muffler!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe stop sharing the technique so every Tito, Randy, or Jermaine gets the smooth criminal mastermind idea?
 
alex10294
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You have someone else swap them, then you come a few hours later.  The swapper swaps more things than you pick up, so plausible deniability.

Also, I thought Walmart was one of those "we don't care" type stores.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: What a smooth criminal.


Is he smooth if he gets caught?

More importantly, is Annie OK?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Swapping barcodes is a very common tactic for thieves. Thats the main reason why walmart rentacops want to look at your receipt.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is an interesting juxtaposition

The clerk next door don't care if listed isn't what it rings up. I bet he would care if it rung up 99 cents.
Meanwhile this story 🙄
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Maybe stop sharing the technique so every Tito, Randy, or Jermaine gets the smooth criminal mastermind idea?


It's not terribly new. Telling people to watch out for similar scams was part of my Target employee training in 2006. And someone bought a high-end carseat that someone else had box-swapped for a cheap one, and then paid for the expensive one. Poor customer that I had got the short end of the stick, but at least I was on top of it enough to keep her from actually paying for it.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Maybe stop sharing the technique so every Tito, Randy, or Jermaine gets the smooth criminal mastermind idea?


Right.  The average criminal would never figure out such a complex scheme as switching tags.  Only a criminal mastermind could think of such an advanced plan.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Swapping barcodes is a very common tactic for thieves. Thats the main reason why walmart rentacops want to look at your receipt.


Yes because they have the brain trust to do all that and catch all but the the most obvious? Jfc.
So they will catch the TV with a candy bar bar code and that is reason enough to waste my time 🙄
GTFO
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

alex10294: You have someone else swap them, then you come a few hours later.  The swapper swaps more things than you pick up, so plausible deniability.

Also, I thought Walmart was one of those "we don't care" type stores.


Yeah, are we prosecuting these crimes again?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: Walker: What a smooth criminal.

Is he smooth if he gets caught?

More importantly, is Annie OK?


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ImmutableTenderloin: Swapping barcodes is a very common tactic for thieves. Thats the main reason why walmart rentacops want to look at your receipt.

Yes because they have the brain trust to do all that and catch all but the the most obvious? Jfc.
So they will catch the TV with a candy bar bar code and that is reason enough to waste my time 🙄
GTFO


You always this angry or were you oppressed in your teenage angst portion of your childhood?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: What a smooth criminal.


He's really, really, bad.
 
dready zim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Keep popping tags...

MACKLEMORE & RYAN LEWIS - THRIFT SHOP FEAT. WANZ (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube QK8mJJJvaes
 
