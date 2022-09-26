 Skip to content
Magnus Carlsen responds to Niemann's end game
13
    Followup  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dodo David
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Were they playing in Bangkok?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is he cheating because he's black, Magnus?  That's sad.  We've moved on as a culture.

I guess if he played you as brown, he'd move in to your territory, take all your jerbs and demand benefits.

I really thought we had moved on.  Saf
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They should play naked in a Faraday cage.
 
zbtop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Regardless of what actually happened, this reads as "He beat me from an inferior position and made it look easy, and that made me feel bad, so now I'm sure he cheated".

Or as anyone who's played and online FPS in the last 25 years would say...

"zOMG h4xx0r banplz"
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wait is this the guy with the remote control vibrating butt plug or the guy he was using a remote control vibrating butt plug to cheat against?

/Remote control vibrating butt plug
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Were they playing in Bangkok?


He's just mad he wasn't set up in the Somerset Maugham suite.
 
ansius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bot!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Wait is this the guy with the remote control vibrating butt plug or the guy he was using a remote control vibrating butt plug to cheat against?

/Remote control vibrating butt plug


We need a "Mythbusters Gone Wild" team to cover this theory.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Niemann grabbing the wrong pawn

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nerds.jpg
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The future of chess

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorgothsDishwasher
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zbtop: Regardless of what actually happened, this reads as "He beat me from an inferior position and made it look easy, and that made me feel bad, so now I'm sure he cheated".


Alternately:  "He beat me fair and square, and I know it.  The only way for me to keep my title is to claim that he cheated, and lie to ensure that he will never be respected by the community."

Sounds like Trump.
 
