(Today) Hero A boy with cancer hoped to see monsters. Hundreds of strangers showed up in costume. 'We never expected something like that.' They should have cleaned up all this dust first. Tag is for everyone who helped make it happen   (today.com) divider line
25
    More: Hero, Cancer, Alexandros Hurdakis of Hamilton, brain tumor, Brain tumor, family friend Paula Tzouanakis Anderson, Halloween, early Halloween celebration, block party  
•       •       •

Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If this doesn't get to you, then you aren't hooked up right:
Fark user imageView Full Size


- Sofa
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More info can be found in the Washington Post article here.

GoFundMe here Alex vs. Brain Cancer.

- Sofa
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh man, that is something.   For those who don't have WaPo, here's a picture of the hundreds parading down his street for him.

washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice. Brave kid. I'm still afraid of monsters.

But if he can face down cancer, he can handle a few monsters.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's really, really good.

What were your problems again?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Oh man, that is something.   For those who don't have WaPo, here's a picture of the hundreds parading down his street for him.

[washingtonpost.com image 767x511]


that's a lot of people.  Hope the kid had plenty of candy.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pennywise? Who the hell dressed up as Pennywise for a kid?

I mean thankfully it was the Tim Curry one so he's more hammy than Skarsgård's "Hehekillitwithfire".
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: That's really, really good.

What were your problems again?


I pretended I had cancer and asked for 100 naked ladies to walk down the street.  It worked, but I should have set a weight limit.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Hinged: That's really, really good.

What were your problems again?

I pretended I had cancer and asked for 100 naked ladies to walk down the street.  It worked, but I should have set a weight limit.


Be grateful for the squishy nekkidness you received.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wanted to see monsters?  Take him to a Republican rally.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are lots of kids that cry for far less
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


/ all of these, makes my heart smile
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"Where's the kid?  I hope he likes my costume."

/window please
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cefm: He wanted to see monsters?  Take him to a Republican rally.


I may be an asshole, but at least I'm not this much of an asshole.  Kid's 5.  Go fark yourself.
 
BigChad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look at all the dust in here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I cannot imagine what his parents must be going thru. Losing a kid may be one of the  worst thing a loving parent can experience. Wishing them strength to them and a very happy rest of his short existence to the kid.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: [Fark user image 315x315]


You sick basterd...I loled
 
Glenford
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nice to see the Hammer show up on Fark for something good.

/OskiWeeWee
 
oryx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who let the clown in? Now, that's really scary!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cefm: He wanted to see monsters?  Take him to a Republican rally.


Well, at least you were able to take a story about people doing a nice thing for a kid with cancer and make it a political statement about a country they don't even live in.  That's what's really important.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: cefm: He wanted to see monsters?  Take him to a Republican rally.

Well, at least you were able to take a story about people doing a nice thing for a kid with cancer and make it a political statement about a country they don't even live in.  That's what's really important.


HERE. WE. GO!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If I still lived in Western New York I would have driven up to participate.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sofakinbd: If this doesn't get to you, then you aren't hooked up right:
[Fark user image 560x797]

- Sofa


That clown is creeping me the fark out, man.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sofakinbd: If this doesn't get to you, then you aren't hooked up right:
[Fark user image 560x797]

- Sofa


I'm hooked up just fine, it's my goddamn eyes that seem to have sprung a leak.

If anyone had told me when I was 18 years-old that once I was 50 I could somehow, in 30 seconds, go from yelling at a cat for shiatting outside the litter box to crying about a boy I don't know at a Halloween party, I would have punched them in the face.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: There are lots of kids that cry for far less
[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 750x741]
[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 600x300]
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478][static.boredpanda.com image 605x497]

/ all of these, makes my heart smile


If I were RDJ (who is by recent accounts a decent guy out of his drug-and-crime phase) I think I'd have a very bright LED medallion in my pocket that I could slip under my shirt at a moment's notice to entertain kids.  And Tony Stark business cards to hand to them (though business cards seem a bit archaic for Tony, it's a matter of practicality).  And the phone number on the card would lead to a pre-recorded Jarvis message explaining that Mr Stark's voicemail box is regrettably full.
 
