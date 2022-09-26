 Skip to content
(BBC) Duke of Norfolk: You can't ban me from driving for jumping a red light while on the phone because I'm organising the King's coronation. Magistrates: Fined £1,200 and banned for 6 months (bbc.co.uk)
28
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're such a bigshot, get a chauffeur.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My face when a magistrate takes away my jalopy-operating privileges.
Common law is for commoners (AKA fleshy speed-bumps for us "betters").
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The Earl Marshal, 65, was stopped by police after his BMW cut across the officers' car, going through a red light, the court was told."

Good job, buddy.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like he can afford a driver.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: "The Earl Marshal, 65, was stopped by police after his BMW cut across the officers' car, going through a red light, the court was told."

Good job, buddy.


And police cars in the UK are kind of obvious to spot, unlike those of some US police departments.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Sounds like he can afford a driver.


He can, he just chooses not to do so (and the court told him he really should hire himself a driver, what with all his driving offenses).
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: If you're such a bigshot, get a chauffeur.


This actually utterly flabbergasts me. Why do rich people ever get tickets? Why don't they have a driver? So confusing.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: "The Earl Marshal, 65, was stopped by police after his BMW cut across the officers' car, going through a red light, the court was told."

Good job, buddy.


BMW, the car of choice for crappy drivers worldwide
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't think anyone arranging royal poofery engagements has any idea what a "hardship" is.
 
khatores
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: ace in your face: Sounds like he can afford a driver.

He can, he just chooses not to do so (and the court told him he really should hire himself a driver, what with all his driving offenses).


If he were to figure out his hourly rate, the cost of a driver would possibly come in far below that, which means him driving himself around is a waste of money.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, so much for the Magna Car-a.
 
shamen123
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Magistrates doing a proper job there. Sadly they will be kicked out on some technicality within months.

Special note that some of the "evidence" was given in secret cos "national security". Literally national security secrecy levels cos some well connected hoity toity namby pamby ran a red light
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why can't you stay off the phone for two minutes?
 
Watubi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not being able to feed your family is a hardship
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's good to be da King.

It's not so good to be da Duke.

(Which sucks.)
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He neglected to paint a large "S"  on the side of his car obviously.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: ArkPanda: "The Earl Marshal, 65, was stopped by police after his BMW cut across the officers' car, going through a red light, the court was told."

Good job, buddy.

BMW, the car of choice for crappy drivers worldwide


Being an English toff, he would have been driving his Jaguar, but it's in the shop.
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought nothing can stop the Duke of Earl.
 
Rannuci
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: whither_apophis: ArkPanda: "The Earl Marshal, 65, was stopped by police after his BMW cut across the officers' car, going through a red light, the court was told."

Good job, buddy.

BMW, the car of choice for crappy drivers worldwide

Being an English toff, he would have been driving his Jaguar, but it's in the shop.


This.

Shouldn't he be walking about doing his best Clarkson-esque "I drive a Jaaaag"?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Next up: Officers and Magistrates being sent to the Tower of London for execution.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The Earl Marshal, 65, was stopped by police after his BMW cut across the officers' car, going through a red light, the court was told.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you can revoke his license but have to refer to him as "His Grace" then you have a pretty strange form of government.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We don't drink. We don't smoke. Norfolk! Norfolk!!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: If you can revoke his license but have to refer to him as "His Grace" then you have a pretty strange form of government.


Hoo-boy, you'd better believe it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are the Howards still Catholic?
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Call an Uber, M'Lord.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You're telling me he is nobility but doesn't have a hands-free phone system?

I call bovine excrement m'lord.
 
Zyerne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He had hoped to avoid a ban by claiming "exceptional hardship".

How does doing his job excuse the fact that he ran a red light while blabbing on the phone? Too many overprivileged dicks in the world.
 
