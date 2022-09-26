 Skip to content
(AP News)   Denmark reports pipeline gas leak underneath the Baltic Sea, ship traffic in danger. Cause unknown, but those damned butter cookies are a leading suspect   (apnews.com) divider line
    Germany, Denmark, Baltic Sea, gas leak, Natural gas, Sweden, operator of Nord Stream, Russia  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's functional, it's full, it's doing nothing and always has.

This makes no sense.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The person who came up with the idea of putting Taco Bell on advanced submarines needs to be shot
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Holy stroopwafels, Batman!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Something's rotten in the state of Denmark.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A gas leak in a pipeline from Russia?

I'm sure it's just a joint that wasn't made properly and that can be fixed, nothing nefarious going on at all.
 
